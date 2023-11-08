Surge in Iranian Executions Sparks Global Alarm

A new report by the United Nations discloses a 30% increase in the number of executions in Iran within the initial seven months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres detailed the execution of at least 419 people in the report, among which 239 were sentenced to death for drug-related offenses, marking a shocking 98% surge from the previous year.

UN Secretary-General Expresses Deep Concern Over Execution Trend

Guterres expressed his profound concern regarding this troubling upward trend and urged the Iranian government to reconsider its approach to drug-related offenses. He called for adopting alternative punishments more in line with international human rights standards. The report also documents the cases of 14 juvenile offenders who received death sentences, a clear violation of international law that prohibits the execution of individuals under 18 at the time of their offense.

Lack of Due Process and Transparency In Executions

The absence of due process and transparency in these cases raises alarm, with numerous defendants denied adequate legal counsel and coerced into admissions of guilt under duress. This adds to the already grave concerns regarding human rights violations and the lack of fair trials in these cases. Swift action from governments and international organizations is needed to address these issues and ensure judicial integrity within legal systems worldwide.

UN Urges Governments and Citizens to Address Root Causes of Protests

Antonio Guterres of the UN underlined the disturbing nature of these findings, particularly given the backdrop of widespread protests across the country. He urged governments and citizens alike to address the root causes of these protests and work collaboratively towards sustainable solutions. Guterres also emphasized the importance of prioritizing social justice, economic reform, and environmental protection for greater stability and harmony within communities.

Concerns Over Detention of Minors Amid Protests

Approximately 20,000 individuals have been apprehended for their involvement in these protests, with the majority being minors, according to the deputy chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Human rights organizations have raised concerns about the detention of such a significant number of minors, which presents potential violations of children’s rights. Authorities have been urged to ensure the safety and well-being of these young detainees and to uphold international standards of juvenile justice.

Challenges in Verifying Detention and Release Figures

Guterres highlighted the difficulties in verifying the figures relating to those detained and subsequently released, as well as his concerns for those who were pardoned but later encountered new accusations or were re-arrested, such as female activists, journalists, and members of minority communities. He emphasized the need for transparent reporting and policies that protect the rights of these individuals and ensure their safety upon release. Guterres also reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of expression and human rights for all, regardless of their background or beliefs.

Excessive Use of Force and Abuse in Custody

The UN report also discussed the excessive use of force, physical and sexual abuse, and psychological mistreatment inflicted upon those in custody. It emphasized the urgent need for adequate training and oversight to address these alarming issues within detention facilities. The report also called for prompt and thorough investigations to hold those guilty accountable, ensuring the protection of individuals’ basic human rights while in custody.

First Reported on: apnews.com

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Sam Lion; Pexels; Thank you!