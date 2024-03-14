Teen Entrepreneur Makes Waves with Mobile Wash Business

Bryson Underwood, a 13-year-old entrepreneur, has started a successful business, Island Shine Mobile Wash, specializing in washing golf carts and vehicles in Padre Island. Handling all business tasks himself, his dedication and hard work have won him a robust client base.

Underwood’s family supports him in his enterprise, with his father helping with weekend washing, and his mother assisting with logistics. His business success, despite his young age, is a testament that age is no barrier in the pursuit of entrepreneurial success.

Underwood is not only a promising entrepreneur but also an inspiration for his community. He juggles his business and schoolwork, proving that a strong work ethic and passion can result in a successful venture. He values education just as much as his entrepreneurial journey.

From becoming interested in car washing in the summer of 2023, to turning it into a profitable business by early 2024, Underwood’s story is one of determination. Recognized for his detailed work and understanding of customer needs, he has served over fifty different clients in a short time, gaining an excellent reputation.

His parents, Lindsey and Marcus Underwood, have provided significant support. Their experience from running a local restaurant, along with their material aids and encouragement, has been invaluable to Underwood. Their belief in his abilities helped him overcome the challenges of starting and running a business.

Running his own business allows Underwood an independence most of his peers lack. After school, he devotes his time to customer queries and managing orders. He sees his business as an opportunity to learn valuable life skills, such as responsibility, financial management, and strategic decision-making.

Underwood also leads the branding of his business, including the design of the logo. He offers a straightforward pricing structure, with a golf cart wash priced at $15 and rates for larger vehicles determined by their size. Committed to his entrepreneurial intentions, he plans to stay focused on his business throughout high school and college.

Underwood’s venture into digital marketing has been successful, particularly his use of social media for promotion. He plans to expand his services, and continues to invite potential customers to book his services. As a young entrepreneur, this young man’s relentless ambition is an example of dedication, maturity, and strategic thinking in business.