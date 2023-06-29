Titanic Sub Disaster: US Coast Guard Recovers ‘Presumed Human Remains’ from Deadly Wreckage

The United States Coast Guard announced on Wednesday that they have recovered “presumed human remains” from the site of the Titan submersible wreckage. The Marine Board of Investigation (MBI), in consultation with international partner investigative agencies, plans to transport the evidence aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States for further analysis and testing. This crucial discovery will be formally analyzed by United States medical professionals to gain insights into the cause of this tragedy and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

MBI Chair, Captain Jason Neubauer, expressed gratitude for the coordinated international and interagency support during the recovery and preservation efforts. He emphasized the importance of understanding the cause of this tragedy to prevent similar incidents in the future. The recovery of presumed human remains will play a pivotal role in the investigation, helping authorities gather vital information and draw conclusions.

The Titan, a submersible, lost contact with its surface vessel on June 18, leading to a frantic search and rescue operation. The wreckage was finally discovered on June 22, and sadly, all passengers and crew members are presumed dead. The recovery of presumed human remains from the wreckage marks a significant development in the investigation into the cause of the disastrous incident.

The investigation into the Titan sub disaster is a global effort, with multiple international jurisdictions collaborating to uncover the truth. The recovery of presumed human remains from the wreckage will provide investigators from different countries with critical information to piece together the sequence of events leading to the submersible’s demise.

First reported by Fox News.