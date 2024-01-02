Trump Holds Early Lead: 2024 Polls

Trump leads in early polling

In the forthcoming 2024 presidential race, ex-President Donald Trump presently holds a five per cent lead on average over current President Joe Biden among enrolled voters in seven crucial states, as recent polling data shows. Trump has a lead of 47 to 42 per cent, with the difference ranging from one per cent in Pennsylvania up to 11 per cent in North Carolina. The former president’s current advantage in these key battleground states could signal potential shifts in voter sentiment as the 2024 election approaches. However, it is important to note that public opinion and electoral circumstances can change significantly over time, and these early numbers may not be indicative of eventual election outcomes.

Unprecedented support in Iowa caucuses

As the January 15 Iowa caucuses approach, Trump’s backing in the state has exceeded 50 per cent, marking a first in the 2024 campaign. With 51 per cent of participants opting for Trump as their top selection, the previous president seems to be making headway in unifying support. This unparalleled level of support demonstrates the strength of Trump’s base within the Republican party, even after his loss in the 2020 election. Trump’s continued popularity could pose a challenge for other Republican candidates considering a run for the 2024 nomination, as they grapple with the need to win over his loyal supporters.

Nikki Haley emerges as a strong contender

Concurrently, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is coming forth as a potent Republican contender to Trump. In a recent CBS News/YouGov survey of likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire, support for Haley climbed to 29 per cent, while Trump garnered 44 per cent. This increase in backing for Haley suggests that she is emerging as a formidable challenger and gaining traction among the GOP base. As the 2024 presidential primaries approach, the dynamic between these two prominent Republican figures is becoming increasingly significant and may shape the future of the party.

Haley’s growing influence

This signifies a substantial increase for Haley, whose backing was at 18 per cent in a November poll, next to Trump’s 49 per cent. The rise in Haley’s popularity showcases her growing influence within the Republican party and her potential as a strong contender in the 2024 race. Meanwhile, Trump’s solid base of support continues to demonstrate his significant sway over the party, despite leaving office earlier this year.

Newsom and DeSantis debate future visions

Focusing on the 2028 contest, California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has earlier rejected any interest in the 2024 race, engaged in a debate with potential 2024 Republican candidate Ron DeSantis. During the debate, both Newsom and DeSantis passionately discussed their visions for the future of the United States, addressing topics such as climate change, immigration, and healthcare. They also tackled the importance of bipartisanship and finding common ground for the nation’s progress and prosperity.

Whitmer’s strategic endorsements

Simultaneously, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer disclosed a list of congressional endorsements via her Fight Like Hell PAC, aiming at approximately two dozen center-left House members, most of whom are located in crucial presidential battleground states. Furthermore, this move by Governor Whitmer is perceived as a strategic step to bolster Democratic support in key regions during the upcoming elections, ultimately striving to maintain the party’s majority in the House. The carefully curated list showcases her commitment to endorsing candidates who champion progressive policies that align with the core principles of the Fight Like Hell PAC.

First Reported on: the-independent.com

