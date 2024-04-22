Uber apologizes for mistakenly banning user Swastika Chandra

In a misunderstanding last year, Uber suspended the account of a woman named Swastika Chandra, considering her first name “potentially offensive”. This was later deemed erroneous, with Uber issuing an apology to Ms. Chandra and reinstating her account.

Swastika, a name rooted in the Sanskrit language, means “good luck” and is common in Fiji. Regrettably, Uber’s system related this name to the Nazi symbol, without acknowledging its cultural context; this resulted in a ban on Ms. Chandra’s Uber use. This unintentionally exposed a noticeable gap in Uber’s system’s cultural sensitivity.

When Ms. Chandra used Uber to order food, she was asked to change her name due to policy violation. Despite understanding potential misconceptions, she insisted on using her given name, Swastika, which holds significant cultural importance for her.

Ms. Chandra emphasized the issue between cultural understanding and global sensitivities, illustrating the complexities of cultural symbolism.

Uber’s misstep and resolution with Swastika Chandra

Notwithstanding the negative association of the swastika symbol in the west, it is a sacred symbol in the Hindu culture.

After five months of deliberations, Uber finally reinstated Ms. Chandra’s account, a decision applauded by The Hindu Council, the NSW Attorney-General, and the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies. They acknowledged Uber’s responsiveness to its diverse customer base and encouraged them to discourage discrimination.

Simultaneously, they also urged Uber to continue putting in place systems that would preemptively prevent any form of discrimination. This will help maintain the company’s reputation and aid in establishing a diverse and inclusivity-focused society.

The reinstatement of Ms. Chandra’s account has become a beacon of change, putting focus on the importance of inclusiveness and respect for diversity in corporate policies.

In its formal statement, Uber acknowledged the need for global policies to limit access based on offensive markers but also highlighted the importance of individual assessments. The company emphasized its commitment to providing a safe environment for all users, and to continue refining policies that uphold this ethos.

Uber has since apologized to Ms. Chandra, thanking her for her patience during the process. In turn, Ms. Chandra appreciated Uber’s understanding and their approach to her appeal, expressing gratitude for their evident dedication towards resolving her complaint.