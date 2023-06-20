Uber Says Goodbye to Ride Discounts for Subscribers

In a surprising turn of events, the ride-hailing giant Uber has announced a bold decision sending ripples through its loyal customer base. Brace yourself, dear passengers, for an end to an era of pocket-friendly rides and discounted fares.

That’s right, Uber is bidding farewell to the ride discounts that subscribers have come to rely on. This unexpected move has left many wondering about the future of affordable transportation and the implications it may have on our daily commutes.

Say Bye to Ride Discounts

Uber is discontinuing the 5% discounts provided to Uber One subscribers. Uber announced this decision in an email.

Hence, starting from the next billing cycle – customers will no longer be able to avail of the discount.

This decision by Uber carries a certain level of risk, as the company aims to increase bookings among subscribers.

Since the inception of Uber One in 2021, these discounts have played a significant role in customer acquisition.

While this shift to cash-back rewards may enhance Uber’s profit margins, it also poses the potential of losing customers who primarily joined for discounted rides. Especially students who are already dealing with the influx of hyperinflation.

This rash decision can also potentially lead to customers hailing toward Lyft Pink membership As it still provides a 5% discount on rides.

Moreover, people are also claiming that this change contradicts the statement of the CEO of Uber.

Uber stated in their email that additional perks like a waived delivery fee and a maximum discount of 10% on eligible Uber Eats orders will be retained. Consequently, individuals who enrolled in the membership primarily for discounted takeout opportunities can now feel reassured.

Moreover, this transition occurs approximately one year after Uber discontinued its complimentary loyalty program, known as Uber Rewards. This program enabled riders to accumulate points for every dollar spent on rides or deliveries, which could subsequently be exchanged for discounts on upcoming services, exclusive access to top-rated drivers, complimentary upgrades, and various other benefits. Hence, the discounts are going out of the window but you can still avail other perks.

Uber is Aiming for the Quality of Customers

Uber’s decision to make changes to its Uber One subscription service reflects a shift towards pursuing quality customers over quantity. The company did not explicitly comment on the reasons behind this decision, but a spokesperson’s statement provides some insights.

The authorities at Uber claim that they want to make a system that can accommodate the customers. And make it easy for them to use both Uber and Uber Eats.

Moreover, Uber is encouraging members to use their newly acquired Uber Cash for premium vehicles or their next Uber Eats order. This approach aligns with Uber’s recent focus on enhancing stickiness between ride-hailing. And delivery services within the app, rather than solely concentrating on acquiring new users.

In the past, Uber has been known for its rapid scaling and aggressive acquisition strategies.

However, as Uber is now mature with millions of customers, the acquisition of new customers may now be a secondary objective. It is possible that this cash-back strategy signifies Uber’s current pursuit of customers that provide quality rather than a huge amount of customers that don’t add value.

Typically, discounts lead to higher customer acquisitions by offering instant gratification. In contrast, cash-back rewards provide delayed gratification. However, acquiring customers through discounts comes at a cost.

Uber One has already achieved a penetration rate surpassing 50% in several markets.

So, if these new policies do not lose too many customers. The cash-back offer holds the potential to deliver improved profit margins, enhanced customer loyalty, and assured future sales. Providing both, the customers and the company with benefits.

As of now, Uber wants to increase the quality of their customers rather than acquire more and more people. This may seem strange, but when companies reach a certain level. This strategy works out well for them.

Takeaway

Uber has announced that it will no longer offer the 5% ride discounts on eligible rides for members of its Uber One subscription service.

Now, from the next billing cycle, subscribers will receive Uber cash of 6% on the rides that can be used for future Uber and Uber Eats purchases.

This move is seen as a risky strategy for Uber as the company aims to boost bookings among subscribers. However, only time will reveal where Uber goes following this decision.

Focusing on cash-back incentives, Uber may be signaling a shift in its strategy from acquiring new customers to prioritizing customer quality over quantity. The company aims to create stickiness between its ride-hailing and food-delivery services and generate guaranteed future sales. However, it is clear that Uber may change its policies radically. But, it will not deter the majority of the customers. As the app has almost become a necessity.