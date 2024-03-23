UBS lifts Nvidia’s price target, foresees growth

Graphic chip titan Nvidia saw its price target bolstered following Friday’s significant stock market fluctuations. UBS revealed a revised price target for Nvidia set at $1,100, indicating a 20% increase from its previous closing price. This revision signifies UBS’s buoyant outlook on Nvidia’s potential for robust growth in the coming quarters.

UBS holds faith in Nvidia’s strategic investments and pioneering technology to strengthen the company’s dominant market position and boost its share prices. The announcement resulted in an upswing in Nvidia’s shares, mirroring investor faith in the company’s future growth. Despite ongoing market instability, Nvidia has maintained steady, consistent performance, solidifying its standing as an attractive investment choice.

In contrast, sportswear tycoon Nike endured a rating downgrade from RBC following a lackluster quarterly report and future outlook.

Upswing in Nvidia: UBS’s optimistic stance

Similarly, building materials corporations Vulcan Materials and Martin Marietta Materials found themselves in the spotlight after receiving a downgrade from JPMorgan analyst Adrian Huerta.

Huerta voiced concerns about the companies’ ability to leverage their advantage further given the current overvaluation of their share prices. The subsequent increase in their stocks by more than 20% within the year resulted in inflated valuations, raising queries regarding the sustainability of current valuations in light of sudden price surges.

Huerta observed a 21% year-to-date sector gain, surpassing the S&P 500 index by an impressive 11 percentage points, supplemented by a 29% surge since December 2023. Huerta attributed this exceptional performance more to increasing valuations than to fundamental business growth, and therefore warned investors to proceed with caution.

Downgrades initiated by Huerta were based on high valuations rather than the inherent strength of the companies. Huerta surmised that both firms could exceed this year’s forecasts due to expected increases in pricing and volumes. However, he also stressed caution regarding these bullish predictions, pointing out the uncertainty of market conditions and geopolitical tensions.

Lastly, Huerta revised his price objectives for Vulcan Materials and Martin Marietta Materials. Martin Marietta Materials witnessed a price target jump to $600 from the previous $530, while Vulcan Materials saw its pricing goal raised to $270 from $245, indicating potential for future profitability despite current overvaluations.