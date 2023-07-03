Unprecedented Israeli Military Operation Unfolds in West Bank’s Jenin, Echoing 2002’s Historical Events

Israel’s military forces have recently initiated what is being described as their largest military operation in over 20 years in the West Bank city of Jenin. This operation has resulted in a significant loss of life and injuries, leading to escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claim that the operation is a counterterrorism effort aimed at targeting terrorist infrastructure in the area. However, the Palestinian Health Ministry has reported multiple casualties, including teenagers, as a result of the operation.

The recent military operation in Jenin follows a previous raid that occurred less than two weeks ago, which resulted in a massive firefight between Israeli forces and Palestinians. During that operation, at least five Palestinians were killed, and dozens were wounded. Eight Israeli troops were also injured but successfully evacuated. The IDF claims that the current operation is specifically targeting the Jenin Camp, as well as the Jenin Brigade, a Palestinian militant group associated with Islamic Jihad.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported at least eight deaths and more than 50 injuries resulting from the Israeli military operation in Jenin. Of those injured, 10 are in serious condition, with injuries mostly concentrated in the upper part of the body. The process of transferring the injured to medical facilities has proven to be challenging due to the severity of their conditions. The situation has further deteriorated with clashes and exchanges of fire between armed gunmen and Israeli forces near a mosque in the Jenin Camp.

According to IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, the Israeli military operation aims to target specific terrorist suspects and break the “safe haven” mentality within the Jenin camp. Hecht claims that the camp has been a hub for terrorist activities, with approximately 50 shooting attacks against Israelis originating from the area. The IDF has also stated that it informed the Palestinian Authority and Jordan about the incursion in advance, although no further details were provided.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have responded to the Israeli operation by calling on militants in the West Bank and Jerusalem to strike Israel “by all available means.” They have vowed to retaliate against the aggression in Jenin. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has condemned the military operation, labeling it as a “new war crime” against the Palestinian people. Egypt has also condemned the incursion, describing it as an act of aggression.

The escalating violence in Jenin has raised concerns among various international actors. Many fear that the situation could spiral out of control and lead to further loss of life and instability in the region. The United Nations has called for an immediate de-escalation and a return to dialogue to address the underlying issues. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, urging both sides to exercise restraint and find a peaceful resolution.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has emphasized that the Israeli military is targeting the “terrorism hub” operating in the Jenin camp. Cohen suggests that the fight is not against Palestinians but against proxies of Iran, primarily Hamas and Islamic Jihad. He accuses Iran of attempting to escalate tensions in the region. The Jenin Brigade has claimed responsibility for damaging an Israeli military vehicle and continues to clash with Israeli forces to prevent their advance into the camp.

The recent military operation in Jenin has significantly escalated tensions between Israel and Palestine. The Israeli forces’ objective to target terrorist infrastructure and break the “safe haven” mentality within the Jenin camp has resulted in a significant loss of life and injuries among the Palestinian population. The situation has drawn international concern, with calls for de-escalation and a return to dialogue. The conflict highlights the complex dynamics and challenges in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

First reported by CNN.