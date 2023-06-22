4 Healthy Meals to Make on a Grill

What do you think of when you imagine grilling outside? When you imagine using the BBQ or spending time outdoors while cooking, you probably imagine more traditional American dishes, like the ones you’d eat at get-togethers as a kid.

While you grill outside this summer, you may default to making a lot of burgers and hot dogs. After all, it’s easy to make these things, and they are a good source of protein. They are also a relatively affordable way to feed a bunch of people.

Still, while things like burgers and hot dogs are delicious, they get old after a while. They also aren’t the healthiest option to eat repeatedly. Switching things up is a great way to try something new and add more balance to your diet.

If you want to switch things up and make healthier meals on your grill, you’ve come to the right place.

What Kind Of Outdoor Grill Makes The Healthiest Meals?

Before you start making healthier meals on your grill, you might wonder if there’s any difference in the performance of these appliances and healthy food. The good news is that most outdoor grills are relatively healthy, as they don’t require you to deep fry the food.

Just note that when you’re cooking, you should avoid adding lots of extra oil and butter when the goal is healthier fare.

And, if you’re trying to decide which type of grill to buy, you should look at features such as size and performance.

Recipe Idea 1: Salmon and Salad

While you may be used to making red meat on the grill, you can try out healthier proteins. Fish is an excellent way to try new recipes on your grill without being too adventurous.

Grilled salmon seasoned with lemon and herbs is yummy on a hot summer day, and you can pair it with a green salad with a light vinaigrette.

Recipe Idea 2: Grilled Broccoli (Or Other Veggies)

You don’t need to reinvent the wheel when making healthy meals on your outdoor grill. Sometimes the simple options are as delicious as anything else, and they also require minimal prep time.

Many people love to grill all sorts of vegetables, and broccoli or asparagus is a good place to start. These vegetables taste great with the smoky char, and you can season them with various herbs and spices for a punch of flavor.

Recipe Idea 3: Burger Bowl

Since you’re probably used to grilling up some burgers, why not put those skills to use? You can cook up a burger on the grill but use it in a healthier way. Use the burger, or any other meat, as the protein base for a bowl. Then, you can add in some greens and rice or other grains. Finish the bowls with a dressing and some fruit on the side, depending on the type of bowl you like to eat.

Recipe Idea 4: Shrimp Skewers

Looking for an easy seafood dish you can grill up? Skewers are an excellent choice. You can fill the skewer with various vegetables, fruits, and shrimp and cook them all together. This dish is sure to please and is ideal for a balanced dinner.

More Recipe Ideas

If you’re still trying to get inspired for your next grilled meal, there are many resources out there. Check out more recipe ideas here. Also, if you’re a grill master who has made all kinds of meals, share your ideas with us!