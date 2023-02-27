5 Best Apps for Side Hustles

We are living in the era of technology where everything is shifting online even business and making money. We all have various apps on our phones such as fitness and banking apps. Recently, a global pandemic (COVID-19) shook the world’s economy. Millions of people were forced to stay at home and work remotely. Considering this, making money online started to gain popularity among people. Fortunately, remote workers are now able to earn more money online thanks to side hustle apps available everywhere.

You can replace your traditional income by earning extra money using the best apps for side hustles. Many people have found side hustle apps as a huge and alternative source of income.

Best Apps for Side Hustles

Now is the time to earn money doing odd jobs on your phone. Start doing flexible jobs to supplement your regular income and it’s never too late to pay off your debt quickly.

Stop thinking about your full-time job, use your phone, and pick up extra cash starting right away. Keep scrolling down to know the best apps for side hustles and find the best one for you.

1. Airbnb

This famous side hustle app is compatible with iOS and Android. Even if you don’t own a fancy house or live in some sort of tourist place like the beach, hosting guests can be a simple and easy way to get cash. All you need is to install the Airbnb application on your mobile phone.

Do you have a property that sits empty or a subsidiary room in your home? Rent out your space. This will allow you to get extra cash in your hand monthly. To get more profit from your Airbnb listing, add quality images. Moreover, mention the availability of space and dates of availability, and last but never least, add a fair price of rent. Moreover, it allows you to add some rules for your guests to abide by to safeguard your property.

Sometimes, you need to pay rental income tax and the tax amount depends upon the area of your residence. We listed it at the top of the best apps for side hustles as Airbnb can pay your taxes for renting and living in some expensive place. As this app can cover damage of almost $1 million.

2. Uber

Uber is one of the best apps for side hustles. Do you like driving and meeting new people? Uber might serve you the purpose. Use this hustle app according to your need to get some extra cash. Using it a little or more often is totally up to you. You can find Uber drivers who can do this job as full-time work and get a decent amount of money. You can sign up for the company and take as many rides as you can. Make sure to remain as busy as possible because you will get paid in case of having a passenger in your car. You just need a driver’s license, and proof of insurance, and needs to be 21 years old.

3. Fiverr

Fiverr is highly famous and is among the best apps for side hustles. This app provides many services like commercial jingles, writing, relationship advice, graphic design, and animation. Basically, this is a huge platform for freelancing. You need to create your profile and then apply to various jobs with specified rates on the list. But you need to know that Fiverr cuts 20% commission. However, if you are a beginner looking for a reliable platform to start with, Fiverr is an excellent place to build your portfolio with.

4. Rover

This program helps pet owners to search for pet sitters to look after their animals when they are not available. Different options are available for you like doggy daycare, walking, and pet boarding for one night. Note that whatever you earn, Rover will keep 20% as a service fee. Accept as many pets sitting as you need or handle. On top of that, the platform offers 24/7 veterinary support and thus is included in the best apps for side hustles. You just need to pass a background check for pets’ safety.

5. Instacart

Instacart app is available on both iOS and Android. Increase your personal finance options using Instacart by being a delivery boy. We included it among the best apps for side hustles because it allows you to do grocery shopping for users and in return, get some money. You can either become an in-store shopper or a full-service shopper by signing up for the application. Make sure to select a participating store from your vicinity. Of course, the earned amount will increase with the number of deliveries.

Take advantage of your mobile phone and earn some extra money right now. Just use any of the best apps for side hustles on your phone and get cash. Choose any of the mentioned above applications depending upon your choice. If you are fond of writing and doing something creative, go for Fiverr. Choose Rover if you are fond of pets and select Uber for driving.