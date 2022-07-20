6 Difficulties with Staying Healthy Out of the Country, and How to Combat Them

Everyone enjoys international traveling. However, it can jeopardize your health since your routine is upended in a place completely new to you. Apart from this, you may also find it strenuous to adapt to the new environment, its food, water, and other local facilities. Here are six difficulties with staying healthy that you can face while out of the country and how to help overcome them.

1. Settling In

The initial settling period can be stressful and hectic. However, you need to minimize its impact on your health. Prevention is always better than finding a cure. A healthy body can only work efficiently. So, always find some time to work out or go to a nearby park for a run, a walk, or an enjoyable workout. Something is better than nothing. It’s better to invest at least 15-30 minutes in physical activity than nothing.

2. Diet

Diet is a very crucial factor in staying healthy. Adapting to new surroundings may disturb your balanced diet. Some people find it tempting to “eat comfort” and take in a lot of carbs at a single time. If you repeat it consistently, it becomes a habit. So, you need to avoid your temptation for high carbs and focus on a nutritious diet including fresh fruits and vegetables which can help your body stay even keel. Here are important tips for a healthy diet during your visit to another country:

Prefer nutrient-rich food: Your daily food selection must contain a good balance of fruits, vegetables, protein, carbs, and dairy products. This way you will adequately have all the nutrients required for good health.

Consider portion control: If you keep your food portion moderate then it will be easy for you to take everything you want. So, follow portion control for each food you are going to have in your meal.

Don't keep yourself hungry: Skipping meals and feeling extreme hunger can result in over-indulging. If you are up for a very important meeting or work, you can have snacks since these can help you in your jam-packed days. It's very important that you have at least two balanced meals in a day.

Keep yourself hydrated: Try to quit cokes and other sugary sodas as only one 20oz drink can load you with 17 teaspoons of sugar. Try to drink more water since it keeps you hydrated and removes toxins from your body by aiding in blood circulation.

Avoid excessive caffeine: Caffeine is an addictive drug that interrupts your sleeping cycle and bodily functions. So, avoid taking in this addictive drug consistently.

3. Impact of Climate

Climate change can have a significant impact on your body health. Moving to a new destination that is hotter or colder than your home country may seem irritating or unpleasant sometimes. Moreover, it affects your mental well-being as well. So, in such a case try to take precautions. Avoid the extreme climate and wear comfortable clothing according to the weather conditions of your new stay.

4. Mental Health Challenges

Moving overseas doesn’t impact your physical health as you may also face many mental health challenges during your stay. So, always be prepared for these challenges. Then, identify and address them in a proper way. Plus, always empower yourself by remembering the fact that you are not all alone. A wider part of the expat community also faces this.

5. Feelings of Loneliness

This is the most obvious feeling amongst the expat community. Being physically away from your comfort zone and support network is really challenging. It can result in emotional and practical difficulties in focusing more on yourself. These feelings of isolation sometimes lead to a motivational drain. For your mental well-being and motivation, it’s very important to interact with local people to feel completely settled. It can also alleviate cultural barriers, and you will feel more motivated and satisfied.

6. Register with a Doctor

When you arrive at a different destination totally new for you, try to register with a doctor at your earliest convenience if you plan on staying for a while. This is a very good practice since you know a place where you can help straightaway in case of sudden illness. You can also get a list of local doctors from your embassy or take help from other expats in this regard.

It’s very important to familiarize yourself with the local hospital and emergency facilities, and how to find them. Always have an emergency plan. Keep phone numbers of local emergency services, and backup options in case that particular emergency is not available at the moment you need help.

Conclusion

Along with other preferences, staying healthy should also be a significant concern for you. If you have a proper plan and follow the suggestions given above, there is nothing that can stop you from having good physical and mental health. Your health must be your top priority, and preparation is key.