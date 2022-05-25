Apps to Improve Your Health and Fitness this Summer

Staying in shape should be a priority all year long but in summer it becomes a necessity. People yearn to get beach bodies to spend most of the summer at warm, cozy places. Starting with that fact, it’s never too late to start caring about yourself and focus on getting your fitness goals back on track. So, if you are thinking about getting back in shape by burning that extra body fat then start your journey today with some of the best fitness apps.

You really must equip your smartphone with at least one fitness app. Fortunately, there is a wide range of options for fitness apps for both iOS and Android. There is a plus to having fitness apps that you don’t need to pay for a gym membership or a personal trainer to take care of your health. It’s in your hands.

Top Fitness Apps

Among hundreds of fitness apps, let’s find out the ones which are worth trying. Without further ado, let’s look at the best options to improve your health and fitness this summer.

1. MyFitnessPal

This app has been on the market for 13 years now and is considered one of the top fitness apps. It offers the ability to track the number of calories you eat by scanning any food product. Its database contains almost 6 million foods. You can keep an eye on your calorie intake from homemade vegan lasagna to your favorite pizza.

Based on your set fitness goals, the app recommends your per-day calorie requirement and keeps a record of your active time the whole day. Diet and exercise both are the keys to staying healthy and this app helps you to track both. Moreover, you can always stay in touch with the online community of MyFitnessPal for any kind of tips, motivation, or support during your fitness journey.

2. Sworkit App

Sworkit is popular as “simple work it” because of the exercise videos this app offers. One can easily choose from the standard workouts provided on this app. You can also customize them based on the fitness goal of the day.

You just need to tell Sworkit the type of workout you are looking for including cardio, stretching, yoga, or any strength exercise. Add in the time you will spend on that activity. This app will provide you with the most effective moves to fit your sweat session.

Additionally, it also changes your exercises continuously. This helps make sure you are not putting the burden on the same muscles continuously. Although this app is free, if you go for its premium version, it tells your more about the body parts you should work out more and sets a number of reps accordingly.

3. Nourishly

As its name indicates, the Nourishly app is good for maintaining healthy food habits. It helps you to minimize your food-related issues such as diabetes, GI issues, or cardiovascular conditions.

This approach is very effective as you don’t have to stress over the calorie count. All you need to do is just focus on emotional well-being as well as physical fitness. The best part is you can get help from your therapist, dietician, personal trainer, doctor, or anyone available in your area using this app.

4. C25K App

If you are really into running and don’t know exactly where to start, then C25K is for you. This fitness app is best in providing you with a kickstart for running.

By spending 30-40 minutes three days per week for two consecutive months you can achieve a great deal of success. You can always customize your training based on your stamina. In each workout, you get a five-minute warmup and five-minute cooldown time to ensure you are enjoying your training in a real sense.

This beginner-friendly app also has amazing built-in features such as audio coaching and calorie tracking.

5. Playbook

Some people feel motivated to do workouts when they are training with another human being. So, if you are on a budget and hiring a personal trainer seems expensive then Playbook is worth having on your smartphone.

For this app, you’ll need a subscription, and that subscription covers live workouts from senior trainers. You also get a new workout each day and can talk to your trainer directly. Moreover, you can have a community feel by connecting with other people in Playbook’s community.

6. Runkeeper App

You may have guessed the main purpose of this app by its name, an app for running. It is absolutely effective for those who feel comfortable going for a run rather than doing a workout at home. Just open Runkeeper, lace up your shoes, and go ahead.

With the help of GPS tracking, the app will let you know the distance you have traveled. At the end of your workout, it gives you an estimate of your per-day activity by comparing it with other runs and calories you burned.

You can also add spice to your running journey by taking a Runkeeper challenge. Moreover, there are also free training plans for the race which can grab your attention.

Pick the Fitness App That Works Best for You

No matter whether you are a beginner or a fitness enthusiast, having a fitness app installed on your mobile can offer a lot of help in your fitness journey. It becomes a motivation to be consistent in your routine and reach your goals slowly but surely.

We hope you find the best app on this list according to your needs and goals. Last but not the least, you should not stuff your mobile with too many fitness apps. This can be a distraction for you rather than keeping the focus on one. Good luck in your journey to get in shape this summer!