Apple Allows Fortnite’s Return to EU Following DMA Compliance

Apple has now permitted Epic Games to bring back its acclaimed game Fortnite within the European Union (EU). This comes after the EU’s ultimatum concerning Apple’s compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA restricts tech giants like Apple and Google from monopolizing app distribution on their platforms. As a mandate to comply with this act, Apple reinstated Epic Games on its platform. This return holds significant prospects for expanded gaming options for EU Apple users missing Fortnite on their devices.

This event marks a tentative resolution to the ongoing Apple vs Epic Games dispute, sparked by Apple barring Epic from entering its online marketplace in Europe. This incited a legal war in 2020. The resolution is the product of extensive negotiations, a chief milestone in the extensive feud with implications for the technology sector. Originally, Apple prohibited Epic Games from its European digital scope due to perceived guideline violations. In turn, this provoked Epic to sue Apple, kickstarting an international legal brushfire making headlines in 2020.

Epic Games indicted Apple for allegedly infringing U.S. antitrust laws by charging up to a 30% commission on in-app transactions on Apple’s devices. Despite Epic’s loss in the U.S. legal wrangle, the company views this recent ruling as a victory.

However, Epic Games still needs Apple’s green light to launch its online marketplace in the U.S. This is due to Epic’s audacious protest form of breaching Apple’s rules, leading to Fortnite’s disposal from Apple devices. Despite achieved progress, the continuing challenge for Epic Games to gain approval from Apple to initiate its online marketplace in U.S persists.

Even with Epic’s developer account back in action, the gaming firm has expressed displeasure over Apple’s management of the issue. They accused Apple of egregiously violating the EU’s DMA by blocking Epic’s developer account, thereby obstructing the development of the Epic Games Store on iOS.

In response to the new account Epic established in Sweden to reintroduce Fortnite to iPhones in Europe, Apple was obliged to permit third-party stores on its devices under EU rules. Yet, it remains crucial to note that the Epic Games Store continues to be region-restricted in the U.S.