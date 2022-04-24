The Future of Automation: The 5 Most Innovative Autonomous Robots

Previously, the most famous autonomous robots known to the world were only part of our fictional universe. Meanwhile, the real world has happily introduced devices with amazing technological breakthroughs that have excitingly modified the principles of robotics. The technology has revolutionized the field of machines and applied artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and 3D printing to develop driverless mobile vehicles.

In recent years, advancements in the robotic world have made it possible for robots to perform tough tasks using sensory and vision techniques alongside artificial intelligence. New generations of robots are capable of communicating with human operators as well as with one another.

The manufacturing industries have witnessed the increased adoption of robots as they have switched to automation. Robots have become a common sight such as autonomous vehicles. Radio-controlled cars have taken over the floorplan at many workspaces. Today, the regular work crew has adopted robots for multiple tasks from energy and emergency services to military and industry…and for good reason.

Why Robots?

Technology has significantly reformed autonomous vehicles over the past decade.

Nowadays, robots have built-in sensors to do a range of functions. They can identify excessive moisture and motion and alert the operators in case of abnormal vibration levels and temperature fluctuations.

Robots can inspect the abnormality in the system before breaking down allowing service machines and crew to come early and prevent significant breakdowns.

In addition to the initial low purchase cost, the costs of hiring human operators for 24/7 surveillance are much higher than purchasing robots for the same tasks.

The 5 Most Innovative Autonomous Robots

The five most innovative autonomous robots startups are chosen through the StartUs Insights Discovery Platform encompassing millions of startups globally.

These robots have already revolutionized many businesses. In this article, we have hand-picked the five most innovative startups taking into consideration elements like founding year, funding, location, and the relevance of technology.

1. Aircraft Autonomy System by RangeAero

RangeAero is an Indian company founded in 2019. This startup develops an aircraft-agnostic autonomy system.

Its proprietary solution functions to build autonomous last-mile aircraft to manually guided drones. It also engages integrated vehicle health management and airborne obstacle avoidance systems to guarantee drone safety.

Moreover, RangeAero can improve situational awareness and the planning of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) with the help of a ground-control software program. The logistic companies utilize this opportunity to reconstruct regular aerial vehicles to scale operations while reducing delivery time and cost.

2. Autonomous Robotic Carts from MuL Technologies

MuL Technologies is a U.S.-based organization that builds autonomous robotic carts for logistics companies, manufacturing, and warehousing.

Its MARC series of robots can automate material handling while combining custom hardware and off-the-shelf components. These autonomous robotic carts have integrated lasers, cameras (3D), and familiarity sensors.

With the use of these sensors, it avoids obstacles by sketching the internal facility without the use of WIFI networks. This reduces the operational costs of conventional connected systems by putting an end to internet security concerns.

3. Disinfection Robots of Doozy Robotics

This Singaporean startup, Doozy Robotics, was launched in 2019. It builds a disinfection robot (DUV-A20). These mobile robots sanitize the area by emitting ultraviolet UV-C light.

The activity of disinfecting public places such as hospitals is now easy, thanks to Doozy Robotics. Being operationally autonomous, DUV-A20 can minimize costs and labor hours.

The disinfection robots ensure public safety by annihilating the genetic material of coronavirus as it is highly sensitive to the UV-C light spectrum used in them.

4. Fleet Management Software of NODE Robotics

This German startup was founded in 2020. The main objective of NODE Robotics is to develop mobile robots and transport vehicles that don’t need drivers to operate them.

The operating system (OS) of NODE Robotics implement machine learning and cloud robotics for collaboration and AMR fleet management. This solution doesn’t need high development costs and hardware modifications to speed up AMR integration and scale operations of production floors.

Moreover, the operating system (OS) of NODE robotics improves floor throughput and can efficiently control cooperation to orchestrate fleets.

5. Automated Transfer Robot of LexxPlus

LexxPlus is located in Kawasaki, Japan, and was founded in 2020. This Japanese company constructs an automated transfer robots depository.

LexxPlus provides a customizable hybrid AMR (Lexx Hard) that enables the automation of material movement. Automated transfer robots are perfect for indoor applications because of their small footprint.

Furthermore, this Japanese startup developed Lexx Auto, a software solution, for optimization of traffic and collaboration of AMR and AGV.

Of course, human labor is cost-intensive. So, automated transfer robots take charge to lower this burden on warehouses and logistics sites while enhancing efficiency in operations.

In conclusion, this article merely highlighted the five most innovative autonomous robot organizations. These represent a small fraction of this vast new world of robotics startups.