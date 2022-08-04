Avoiding Your Dentist? You’re Missing Out On These Health Benefits

You probably grew up hearing about the importance of going to the dentist for routine checkups. Brushing your teeth three times a day, flossing once a day, and using mouthwash regularly are other recommendations you’ve probably heard. Doing all of these things will leave you with a beautiful set of pearly whites. But it’s not just about aesthetics–it’s also about overall health benefits.

Do you want to learn how taking care of your teeth benefits your health? Keep reading to find out.

1. Reduce Heart Disease Risks

One unexpected benefit of taking proper care of your teeth is a reduced risk of heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for adults in the U.S., so lowering your risks should be a priority. You might wonder how something as simple as brushing your teeth can help prevent something as serious as heart disease.

If a bacterial infection in your mouth gets into your bloodstream, it can accumulate and harden your arteries. The buildup can progress and turn into a condition known as atherosclerosis, a critical type of heart disease.

2. Safer Pregnancy

Were you aware that gum disease can lead to pregnancy risks for women? It might be difficult to believe, but it’s no myth. Whether you have mild gum disease or severe gum disease, pregnancy risks can include premature births and low birth weights. While there’s debate as to why this is the case, some researchers believe these risks are the function of the body fighting off bacteria. So, if you’re a woman who is expecting a baby, you’ll want to mind your dental health.

3. Lower Cancer Risks

Cancer is a leading cause of death globally. In fact, close to 10 million – or around one in six – deaths in 2020 were caused by cancer. One glimmer of hope in all of this is that many cancers can either be prevented or cured, which is why seeking regular medical care is important.

Seeing your dentist will also help since preventing gum disease will lower your odds of getting some kinds of cancer. It’s believed that the elevated risks might result from inflammation caused by oral bacteria. People are living longer now than they did in yesteryear. Taking care of your health will boost your odds of living a longer and healthier life.

4. Safeguard Brain Cells

When you have a build-up of bacteria in your mouth, gum disease isn’t the only problem you’ll have to contend with. An excessive amount of tartar in your mouth can release substances that damage your brain cells.

Actually, damage is an understatement. It can kill brain cells. And the more brain cells you lose, the greater your risk of coming down with Alzheimer’s disease. So, if you want to safeguard your mental health, one thing to do is take care of your oral health.

5. Improved Fertility

Taking care of your teeth and seeing your dentist regularly can also help on the fertility front. Periodontal disease can both lead to fertility issues in women and adversely impact fertility treatments. The reason for this is that gum disease can affect estrogen and progesterone.

As you can see, proper dental care isn’t just about aesthetics. It can benefit your health on various fronts. In addition to doing your part by brushing your teeth, flossing, and using mouthwash, you should also make routine dental appointments a part of your healthcare regime.

Finding the right dentist is essential. One dentist isn’t necessarily as good as another dentist. Do some research, check out dentists’ websites in your neck of the woods, and find the right one for you.