The downtown region of Asheville, N.C, is witnessing a significant economic uplift due to the Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championships at the Harrah Cherokee Center. The influx of tourists for the event has boosted the local economy, notably benefiting businesses, especially those in the hospitality sector.

The championship has resulted in increased sales and bookings at many shops, restaurants, and hotels in the downtown area. The local labor market is also thriving as the event has fostered a rise in short-term employment opportunities to cater to the participants and fans.

With Asheville’s picturesque backdrop and the engaging basketball games, the event is proving advantageous for both the city and its inhabitants. This annual sports event is driving increased customer numbers for local businesses, leading to an unprecedented economic boom.

Entrepreneurs in the hospitality and retail sectors are especially delighted about the increased patronage as the streets are bustling with visitors. This surge in customer numbers also brings about growth in employment opportunities and revitalizes the community.

The Restoration hotel has notably benefitted from increased activity, reporting higher occupancy rates and being fully booked during the championship week. The boom in tourism has significantly impacted the local hospitality industry, with businesses such as The Restoration hotel thriving.

Claddagh Restaurant and Pub have also benefited from a substantial increase in visitor numbers. The continuous inflow of customers, including first-time visitors drawn in by glowing reviews, is testament to the restaurant and pub’s growing popularity.

According to available data, the event’s economic impact is substantial, contributing almost $8 million to Asheville’s revenue last year. This underscores the importance of such events in promoting local financial growth and stability.

The escalating popularity of the championship is a clear indicator of the promising future awaiting local businesses. This event is more than a sport, proving itself to be a catalyst for economic prosperity with each passing year

.