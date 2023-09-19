Battle Over Biden’s Medicare Drug Negotiation Plan

On September 15, 2023, a significant legal dispute begins, focusing on President Biden’s flagship Medicare drug negotiation initiative, with court hearings commencing for oral arguments. Pharmaceutical industry leaders and corporate opponents have initiated a lawsuit to prohibit the federal government from discussing the cost of specific prescription medications. This lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the administration’s plan, arguing that it grants the government undue power to dictate the pricing and availability of medications. Advocates of the initiative argue that it is a much-needed step in the right direction towards reducing the skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs, whilst providing accessible healthcare for millions of Americans.

Temporary Restraining Order Sought

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has sought a temporary restraining order to prevent its members from initiating negotiations while the case is ongoing. A federal judge in the Southern District of Ohio is being asked by the business lobby to make a decision by October 1st, as that is the cutoff date for drug manufacturers to choose whether to join the negotiation process. The temporary restraining order aims to provide adequate time for the Chamber of Commerce to assess the potential impact of the ongoing case on its members. The outcome of the judge’s decision could heavily influence the actions and choices of drug manufacturers in relation to the negotiation process.

Background of the Program

The program was launched following Democratic legislation last year that authorized the federal health insurance program to discuss drug prices for the first time. The legal action brought by the opposition is a final attempt to stop the program. In response to this legislation, the opposition argues that the program may lead to an infringement on the pharmaceutical industry’s rights, negatively impacting the development of future medications. Supporters of the program, however, aim to lower the ever-increasing drug costs to ensure that all citizens have more accessible and affordable healthcare options.

American Public Opinion and President Biden’s Support

Although most Americans are reportedly unaware of Medicare’s new duties, President Biden is expected to support the program during his campaign. Judge Michael J. Newman, a Trump appointee, will listen to oral arguments in the case at 2 p.m. today. It is crucial for the public to understand the potential changes and expansions that may occur within Medicare, as it could directly impact healthcare access for many. President Biden’s continued support will likely play a significant role in the outcome of the trial, which ultimately could have far-reaching effects on the healthcare landscape in the United States.

Legal Representation

Representing the U.S. Chamber will be Jeffrey S. Bucholtz, while Brian Netter, a deputy assistant attorney general, will serve as the Biden administration’s attorney. Both attorneys bring extensive experience and expertise in their respective fields, ensuring a well-prepared and insightful legal debate. Their arguments and positions will have significant implications on the outcomes of the case, potentially shaping policy for the years to come.

Lawsuit and Temporary Restraining Order Timeline

In June, the U.S. Chamber and local organizations filed a lawsuit, alleging that the drug negotiation initiative was unconstitutional on several grounds. They then filed for a temporary restraining order in July, focusing solely on the Fifth Amendment’s due process rights. The lawsuit claimed that the drug negotiation initiative violated the due process rights by arbitrarily setting drug prices, ultimately harming the pharmaceutical industry and patients. However, the temporary restraining order was an urgent step to halt the implementation of the initiative until the court could further scrutinize its legality and potential consequences for all parties involved.

Federal Government’s Stance

However, the federal government contends that the plaintiffs do not have the right to sue and that participation in the program is optional. Additionally, the government asserts that the program adheres to existing legal regulations and is intended to benefit the participants without causing any harm. They maintain that the plaintiffs’ concerns are unwarranted, and the program aims to improve the overall welfare of those involved.

Initial 10 High-Cost Drugs Subject to Negotiation

The Biden administration revealed in late August the initial 10 high-cost drugs subject to negotiation, with the revised prices taking effect on January 1, 2026. Over half of the chosen drugs are intended to prevent blood clotting and manage diabetes. These chosen medications are crucial for millions of Americans who rely on them to maintain their health and well-being. The negotiation of lower prices aims to create a more accessible and affordable healthcare system for all citizens, ultimately leveraging the financial burden associated with these essential medications.

Subsequent Lawsuits and Withdrawals

Numerous other lawsuits have been submitted, with some firms withdrawing their cases after their drugs were not selected for the program. These withdrawals indicate a highly competitive environment among pharmaceutical companies striving for a spot in the program, as it increases the chances of a drug’s success and boosts its revenue. As more companies continue to file lawsuits, this further emphasizes the significance of being chosen for the program and the potential impact it can have on a drug’s future.

First Reported on: washingtonpost.com

