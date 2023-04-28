Crosley is a well-known brand in the world of record players, offering a range of high-quality turntables that combine vintage style with modern technology. In this article, we will explore the best Crosley record players on the market and highlight three of their top products.

Things To Consider While Buying A Crosley Record Player

If you are considering buying a Crosley record player, there are several factors you should keep in mind to ensure you choose the right model for your needs. First, consider the sound quality you are looking for and the type of cartridge that comes with the turntable. Also, think about the features you need, such as a built-in preamp or the ability to adjust pitch or speed.

Moving on, you should also consider the size and design of the turntable, as well as any additional accessories that may be included. Similarly, think about your budget and the value you are getting for your money. These factors will help you to make a wise decision to pick the right Crosley record player for you.

The best Crosley record player

Here are the best picks in regard to Crosley record players which you will love for sure.

1. Crosley C6

The Crosley C6 is a high-quality turntable that is perfect for those who want a great sound without breaking the bank. It features a two-speed turntable that can play both 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records, as well as an adjustable pitch control that lets you fine-tune your playback. The C6 also comes with a built-in preamp, which means you can plug it directly into powered speakers or a stereo system without the need for an external preamp.

One of the standout features of the C6 is its sleek design. It has a walnut finish with brushed aluminum accents giving it a modern, stylish look. It also comes with a clear plastic dust cover to protect your records and keep your turntable looking great.

2. Crosley C10

The Crosley C10 is a step up from the C6, offering even better sound quality and more advanced features. It features a Pro-Ject tonearm and a high-quality Ortofon OM5e cartridge, which work together to produce a warm, rich sound that will bring your vinyl collection to life.

Moving on, the C10 also has a heavier, more solid construction than the C6. it comes with a pre-built phono preamp letting you connect it to any sound system or powered speakers.

Like the C6, the C10 has a sleek, modern design that will look great in any home. It has a mahogany finish with brushed aluminum accents and comes with a clear plastic dust cover to protect your records.

The Crosley C20 is the top-of-the-line record player from Crosley. It offers the best sound quality and most advanced features of any Crosley turntable. It features a belt-driven turntable with a Pro-Ject tonearm and a high-quality Ortofon 2M Red cartridge. They work together to produce a warm, detailed sound to bring your vinyl collection to life.

Moving on, the C20 also has a built-in phono preamp, as well as an adjustable anti-skate control and speed control that lets you fine-tune your playback. It even comes with a removable record weight that helps to reduce vibrations and improve sound quality even further.

Like the C6 and C10, the C20 has a sleek, modern design that will look great in any home. It has a walnut finish with brushed aluminum accents. Plus, it comes with a clear plastic dust cover to protect your records.

Why C20 is a better choice?

The Crosley C20 is a better choice for those who are looking for the highest level of sound quality and advanced features. Here are a few reasons why it’s a better choice for you.

The Crosley C20 comes with an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge. It is a higher quality cartridge than the cartridges that come with the C6 and C10. The 2M Red is known for its excellent tracking ability and clear, detailed sound reproduction.

Moving on, the C20 has an adjustable anti-skate control that helps to prevent distortion and improve the accuracy of sound reproduction. This feature is not available on the C6 and C10.

The C20 also has a speed control that lets you adjust the speed of the turntable to compensate for any variations in your records or in the power supply. This feature is not available on the C6. While the C10 does have speed control, it is not as advanced as the one on the C20. The C20 comes with a removable record weight that helps to reduce vibrations and improve sound quality even further. This feature is not available on the C6 or C10.

Takeaway

Crosley offers a range of high-quality record players that are perfect for audiophiles and casual listeners alike. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option like the C6 or a top-of-the-line model like the C20, Crosley has something to offer. All of their record players feature sleek designs and modern features that make them a great choice for any home.