Be the Best Employee Your Boss Has Ever Seen

Be the best employee you can be. Learn which qualities and behaviors are the most supportive to those you work for and your colleagues.

It’s easy to recognize the perks of a good employee rather than the attributes of a good employee. The best employees get raises, promotions, and manager praise. That makes them an inspiration to peers and makes work look effortless.

But what does being a good employee mean? What skills can you develop to be a good — or even the best — employee at your company?

1. The best employees have a belief in growth and learning.

A growth mentality and a desire to learn are important qualities in a productive employee. A growth mindset is a belief in your own ability to improve your talents through time. A fixed mindset is one that believes that your intelligence and talents are innate and do not change.

What if a marketer has a background that is more artistic? With a growth attitude, they might consider taking a few statistics courses to enhance their data abilities. A marketer with a fixed mindset might skip those courses because they think they are not good at math. The best employee is looking for opportunities to get better at their job.

2. The best employees have a positive attitude that is focused on solutions.

Employees love working with people who are upbeat and solution-oriented. Working with someone who is always negative or demotivates the team is exhausting.

A positive outlook motivates your coworkers and improves your team’s spirits. This is especially helpful when facing a tough challenge. In addition, pleasure is linked to success. In fact, studies show that happy employees are 20% more productive than dissatisfied employees. Furthermore, happy salesmen are 37% more productive than unhappy salespeople.

An optimistic outlook also helps you focus on solutions more quickly. When faced with adversity, a positive outlook helps you remain calm and composed.

Everyone has terrible days. However, a good employee doesn’t let it stop them. They never allow it to stand in the way of problem-solving or fostering team morale.

3. Where are you with empathy and EQ?

A successful employee exhibits empathy with both colleagues and customers. They care about the influence their work has on those around them.

Executives and managers must also develop emotional intelligence. Learning to regulate emotions is vital in the business world.

Consider asking colleagues how they’re doing. In addition, practice active listening. For instance, if a coworker says he is celebrating his birthday this weekend, remember to ask how it went.

Additionally, learn how your products or services fit your clients’ needs. In other words, put yourself in their shoes. Listen to customer interviews. Furthermore, read survey responses to better understand your consumers’ concerns.

4. Good employees exercise accountability.

Accountability involves taking responsibility for your actions. This is a vital job skill for any employee.

Everyone makes errors. However, how you respond once they happen makes all the difference. Directly address your boss’s concerns. In addition, explain how you may have caused or contributed to the issue.

A good (and honest) employee is not afraid to admit mistakes. Trying to hide problems or blame others doesn’t help anyone. In addition, reflect on your performance and ponder how you could improve next time. For instance, if you’re supposed to publish 12 posts per month but only manage to accomplish 10, figure out why and discuss it.

5. Big-picture thinking is a sign of a great employee.

The best employee pauses in the daily routine to examine bigger-picture goals. She checks to make sure her job corresponds with the company’s goals and benefits the bottom line.

It’s never too early to ask questions and show interest in the bigger organization. Perhaps you’ve just started. Your manager will notice if you think deeply about the challenges or tasks at hand.

Leaders recognize it if you are asking how these tasks fit into your company’s overall strategy.

6. The best employees communicate well on every level.

Finally, good employees are honest in their communication with coworkers. They give attention to what the other person says and actively listen.

We’ve all had coworkers who don’t seem to listen. In addition, we have seen those who don’t follow through on promises. It annoys and undermines trust. Every day, a good employee communicates effectively in person and online.

In addition, the best employee knows when they can and cannot take on more work. Setting expectations is part of good communication. It’s possible to say no and yet be helpful.

Wrapping Things Up

Being the best employee — or a good one — takes time and effort. There are bound to be setbacks.

Most people want to get ahead fast and make more money. Additionally, they focus on getting a better job or a promotion and they start to gauge themselves on that, rather than on day-to-day success. However, all you have to do is focus on yourself. Be as consistent as you can be both in your job and in your attitude.