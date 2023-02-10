Spending Too Much Money on Games? The Five Best Free to Play Games on Your PC

The world is going through rising inflation. Be it groceries, fuel, or any other item, everything is getting more expensive. Therefore, at this time one cannot afford to splurge on unnecessary expenses. For example, getting paid games for your PC (unless you are RICH). However, this does not mean that you stop having fun. Therefore, we have curated a list of 5 free to play games for your PC.

World of Tanks

Tank games have been a popular gaming genre for decades. Mainly because people find it fascinating to simulate a setting where they can operate a tank. So, the world of tanks is an exciting game that is built on the principle of complex game mechanics. On top of this, you can also play world of tanks with your friends (as it is a multiplayer game). The game is designed according to a death match scenario where two teams of tanks are playing against each other.

One of the most exciting things about the world of tanks is that there are thousands of tanks and different pieces of equipment that you can unlock. So, it keeps getting interesting as you play more.

Spelunky Classic

We all sometimes itch for a classic game that reminds us of our childhood. Well, Spelunky Classic is exactly what you are looking for. The gameplay is simple – all you have to do is get past the hurdles that come your way and play along the different levels.

It is a great option for people who want to kill some time but do not want to play any complex game. You can sit comfortably and move the fedora and bullwhip-wielding spelunker with just one key. On top of this, it’s a brilliant way to keep children busy – they don’t have to learn a lot – just one key will do the job (and you won’t have to pay a dime).

It can get a bit monotonous – but hey, it’s a free to play game and it will keep your children busy for some time while you take a short nap.

Star Trek Online

As NASA has recently released more photographs of the universe, we all have been dying to explore the galaxies. However, it is not possible as of now. But this is why we have a virtual world where you can be anything that you want. Star Trek Online is for people who would like to take a stroll up in the sky.

The game revolves around many missions that are based on an intense storyline. Hence the game will keep you hooked until you accomplish the missions. The most interesting part about this game is that you will come across various creatures that feed off of fantasy – but as we are not aware of the whole universe, they may exist in some other realm. So, it’s a perfect activity that will keep you entertained and you won’t have to pay a cent for it.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Now, who doesn’t love a classic shooter game? Especially, when it is a counterstrike edition. Yes, you will not find any fancy graphics in this version of the counter strike. But as far as the mechanics of shooting games are involved – you cannot deny that it is one of the best PC games out there.

However, being simple doesn’t mean it is an easy game to win. You will have to adorn yourself with prim and proper knowledge of maps and shooting precision to survive a single mission in this world. But, if you have some good luck – you can survive a few rounds by just shooting at random people while screaming just don’t forget to have some fun while you are at it.

Fortnite

Fortnite has been so popular in recent times that even your great grandma can recognize the game. However, the hype around the game has died down but it doesn’t take away from the fact that it is one of the best games in its genre.

The gameplay is intense with plenty of add-ons that will keep you hooked to your seat. And the best part about is that you can play a multiplayer game with your friends and family. It’s a great way to bond with the people around you – just make sure that it’s you who wins in the end!

Computer games have been a source of entertainment for many people. However, with the current economic conditions – not everyone can afford to pay for games. Therefore, we have created a list of 5 free to play games that you can enjoy on your PC.

Choose the ones that you like or download all of them and enjoy a chill afternoon with star ships and war tanks!