Biden Administration Orders AI Investment Divestment

Biden administration’s unprecedented move

The Biden administration recently mandated that Prosperity7, a venture capital firm backed by Saudi Aramco, divest its shares in Rain Neuromorphics, a Silicon Valley AI chip startup supported by OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman. The startup specializes in creating chips that mimic brain functionality and serve businesses employing artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. This unprecedented move by the Biden administration highlights the growing concerns about foreign influence and control in the rapidly advancing field of AI technology. By forcing Prosperity7 to divest its shares, the government aims to protect national security interests and maintain the competitiveness of domestic tech companies in the AI industry.

Investment in Rain Neuromorphics

In 2022, Rain Neuromorphics raised $25 million in funding, with Aramco’s Prosperity7 being a prominent investor. This significant investment will enable the company to further develop and expand its neuromorphic computing technology, which aims to mimic the structure and function of the human brain for efficient and advanced computing solutions. As a result, Rain Neuromorphics will be better positioned to revolutionize the artificial intelligence industry, offering a leap forward in processing capabilities and machine learning applications.

Concerns over national security risks

However, after an assessment by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the Saudi fund was ordered to relinquish its shares in Rain AI. This decision was based on concerns over national security risks and the potential misuse of artificial intelligence technology by foreign powers. The Saudi fund’s divestment from Rain AI serves as a reminder of the increasing scrutiny surrounding investments in high-tech industries, particularly those involving sensitive technologies and data.

Increased scrutiny in high-tech industries

This decision occurred within the past year when CFIUS, a U.S. watchdog for transactions posing national security risks, recognized concerns about the deal. The apprehensions revolved around the potential compromise of sensitive data and strategic technologies, which could have adverse effects on national security. Consequently, CFIUS has closely monitored the deal to ensure it adheres to stringent guidelines and mitigates such risks.

Role of CFIUS

CFIUS functions as an inter-agency committee tasked with evaluating foreign investments in American companies and properties that may present national security threats. The committee comprises members from multiple government agencies, including the Department of Treasury, Department of Defense, and Department of Homeland Security, among others. CFIUS thoroughly reviews potential foreign acquisitions and mergers to ensure that they do not undermine the national security interests of the United States.

Ongoing diligence in overseeing foreign investments

The agency’s involvement underscores the U.S. government’s ongoing diligence in overseeing foreign investments, especially in sectors related to advanced technologies and AI. This vigilant approach aims to protect national security interests and to ensure the country’s technological edge is maintained. As foreign entities continue to express interest in American advanced technology and AI companies, the U.S. government is committed to scrutinizing these investments carefully to mitigate potential risks.

First Reported on: reuters.com

