Brain Games: Just For The Fun Of It!

Brain games are used by many to boost mental function and prevent brain aging. They also may improve memory, response time, and logic skills.

Brain games come in many forms. There are crossword puzzles and Sudoku. There are amazing apps to train your brain and there are many games. Research shows that the relationship between brain games and better cognitive function is unclear. However, many still use it to improve memory, response time, and logic skills.

Therefore, if you want to exercise your brain while having fun, try these games and exercises. They may help you enhance your mental focus and fitness.

1. Sudoku: The brain game for memory and focus.

Sudoku is a short-term memory-based number placement game. You have to use forward-thinking in Sudoku. In addition, you have to learn how to follow chains and sequences.

For instance, if you put a 6 in this box, that one must be an 8 and this one a 4, and so on. This method of planning aids in the development of short-term memory and focus.

Try playing Sudoku on the internet. You can find Sudoku in some newspapers. In addition, you could buy a Sudoku book. Furthermore, you could download a free app. There are many ways to find and play this brain game.

Sudoku problems come in a variety of levels of complexity. Play the simple games at first until you understand the rules. Use a pencil if you’re playing on paper!

2. Lumosity: Mental fitness training.

One of the most well-known brain training and mental fitness programs is Lumosity. You can sign up for a free account to play three games per day, or you can pay for a membership to get access to more games. In either case, you may keep track of your progress and results.

Lumosity’s games, exams, and activities for brain training and mental fitness are backed by science. You may either play them online or download the free iOS and Android applications. Lumosity also offers Lumosity Mind, a meditation and mindfulness app.

3. Crosswords: Both online and off.

Crossword puzzles are a long-standing brain exercise. They require not only verbal language but also memory from other aspects of knowledge. Do a crossword puzzle off or online.

You can usually find a crossword puzzle included in a daily newspaper. Alternatively, you can purchase a crossword puzzle book tailored to your ability level and interests. You may also discover a variety of crossword puzzles online or through free or low-cost apps.

In addition, the AARP website has a daily crossword puzzle that’s available to everyone. It doesn’t matter if they are members of the organization or not.

4. Elevate: Educate your brain.

To play Elevate’s 35 (and counting) distinct brain training games, which have a strong educational aspect, you’ll need to download an app. It’s free (with in-app purchases) and has tens of thousands of five-star reviews on both iOS and Android.

Elevate’s games focus on reading, writing, speaking, and math. In addition, you may tailor your training to focus on the skills you want to improve. You may track your progress, just like in most other brain games, to observe how your skills are progressing.

5. Peak: Free brain games in an app.

Peak is another app-only alternative (available for iOS and Android) that offers brain games. These games help you improve your focus, memory, problem-solving skills, mental agility, and other cognitive abilities.

If you’re a competitive type, knowing how you compare against other users may encourage you. The software is free to use, but a small monthly fee unlocks additional capabilities.

6. Happy Neurons: Five-function brain games.

Memory, attention, language, executive functions, and visual/spatial are the five brain areas. Happy Neuron splits its games and activities into these five functions. It, like Lumosity, tailors the training to your needs. In addition, it keeps track of your progress and creates games based on scientific research.

Happy Neurons offers a free trial to determine if you like it. To fully utilize the site, you must pay a monthly subscription fee. Furthermore, the site’s streamlined app version is only available for Android users.

7. Braingle: No shortage of brain teasers here!

Braingle’s free website claims to feature the world’s largest collection of brain games and teasers. It has over 15,000 puzzles, games, and other brain exercises.

In addition, it has an online community of fans. To give your brain good exercise, you can even create your own puzzles. Optical illusions, codes and ciphers, and trivia quizzes are just a few of Braingle’s offers.

8 Queendom: Personality tests and brain tools.

Thousands of personality tests and surveys are available in Queendom. In addition, it contains a large selection of brain tools. Use these to exercise and test your brain. Here you can test yourself on logic, verbal, spatial, and math puzzles, trivia quizzes, and aptitude tests.

You’ll need a free account to save your results and scores. Some tests just provide you with a snapshot of the results and charge a fee for complete reports.

9. Brain Age Concentration Training: Nintendo mental fitness.

This app has a ton of games. They help you improve your focus, memory, math, and other mental abilities. It’s entertaining, portable, and tough all at the same time.

Brain Age is also available on the Wii U. However, it is not available for the Nintendo Switch, the company’s most recent gaming device.