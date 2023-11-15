Channing Tatum Celebrates Kering’s Sustainable Milestones

During a September evening, actor Channing Tatum joined a star-studded lineup of guests including Isabelle Huppert, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, and Linda Evangelista to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Kering Foundation at the Four Seasons hotel in New York. The Foundation is dedicated to fighting gender-based violence and supports victims and survivors through various initiatives. The evening featured presentations about the charity’s achievements, exclusive performances, and a live auction to raise funds for future partnerships and projects.

Marie-Claire Daveu Pushes Kering Towards Sustainability

As the Chief Sustainability and Institutional Affairs Officer at Kering, Marie-Claire Daveu has led the company’s push towards eco-friendlier methods, such as using recycled materials and reducing carbon footprint. Daveu recognizes the importance of local and collaborative efforts in the pursuit of sustainability. Under her leadership, Kering has collaborated with organizations and governments to address regional challenges and create a sustainable global network.

Growth of Sustainability in Luxury Shopping

A 2022 Deloitte survey showed that sustainable factors influence 57% of luxury shoppers in making purchases. Luxury brands have responded to this demand by incorporating ethical sourcing and sustainable materials in their products to attract eco-conscious consumers.

Sustainable Initiatives in Kering Brands

Kering-owned brands such as Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen have embraced responsible cotton sourcing and water preservation in precious metal production. These initiatives reduce environmental impact while earning customer appreciation and setting an example for other fashion brands.

Kering Commits to Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction

Kering pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2035, demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainability. To achieve this goal, Kering will employ innovative strategies and collaborate with industry partners.

Gucci Launches Recycling Center in Italy

Gucci, a Kering subsidiary, established Italy’s first recycling center for high-end products in February. This initiative extends the lifecycle of luxury items through refurbishment and repurposing, leading to a more circular fashion economy and setting a precedent for other luxury brands.

Daveu’s Public Sector Experience and Collaboration Efforts

Having held various roles in the French government, Daveu attributes her abilities to drive change to her public sector experience, highlighting the importance of perseverance and collaboration. By fostering a strong network, sustainable change can be achieved and initiatives amplified.

Integrated Systems within Kering for Sustainable Practices

Daveu has implemented systems within Kering to ensure collaboration between creative, financial, and logistics teams regarding sustainable practices and regenerative solutions. This unified approach drives change and positions Kering as an industry leader in ethical and eco-friendly practices.

Luxury Fashion’s Commitment to Sustainability

Under Daveu’s guidance, Kering demonstrates that luxury fashion can commit to sustainability, which benefits both the environment and the brand’s image. By adopting sustainable methods, luxury fashion companies can inspire others in the industry to invest in environmentally responsible practices, creating a positive impact on the industry as a whole.

