Defending Cyberspace: The Battle Against KOSA

Within the vibrant tapestry of the internet, where fan fiction writers weave alternate realities and superheroes ignite steamy sagas, a storm of concern is brewing. As the curtain rises on the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), a torrent of opposition surges from digital privacy watchdogs to fandom Tumblr. The bill’s alluring name belies its contentious nature, stirring fears that it could reshape the internet’s landscape forever.

Activists worry KOSA may restrict queer kids’ access to supportive online resources and facilitate surveillance of abortion seekers. For @omarsbigsister, an esteemed omegaverse fan fiction writer, the bill’s implications hit close to home. With a platform of 100,000 TikTok followers, she fervently advocates against the bill, emphasizing the importance of preserving online anonymity.

Presented by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), KOSA seeks to safeguard youth in the digital realm, requiring platforms to limit addictive features, offer minors the option to escape algorithmic recommendation systems, and safeguard minors’ personal data. However, more than 100 human rights and digital privacy organizations remain steadfastly opposed, fearing the expansion of sensitive data collection and potential privacy violations for older teens.

The amended KOSA states that platforms need not implement age verification functionality, but critics question how these platforms can comply with its requirements without age gates. As it stands, state attorneys general would wield the power to enforce the mandate to shield minors from harmful content, but they hold the key to defining what is harmful—a responsibility laden with complexity. This decision-making process hinges on “evidence-informed medical information,” a notion prone to distortion and the potential for content censorship, especially for queer identities.

The mental health of queer and trans youth thrives in the refuge of online spaces, where they can embrace their true selves and find understanding. Alas, a record-breaking 520 anti-LGBTQ bills flood state legislatures this year, evoking a sense of vulnerability. In such times, the internet serves as a sanctuary, nurturing diverse friendships and providing a haven for creators and artists.

Online activism emerges, led by creators seeking to mobilize fandom communities against internet bills like KOSA. @omarsbigsister, @juiceinaboxx, and Drake George, among others, have transformed their TikTok platforms into powerful avenues of political engagement. Their influence ripples through fandoms, elevating the voices of those who seek solace and acceptance within these digital realms.

The fears loom large—archival sites like Archive of Our Own (AO3) have faced DDoS attacks that raise questions about targeting queer content, hinting at possible perils under KOSA. The shutdown of AO3 sparked concerns about potential censorship of queer, mental health, or sex-related content, leaving creators and readers anxious about the future.

In the eyes of these digital organizers, Democratic senators have a duty to listen to young voices and protect the queer community’s interests. The internet, a realm of possibilities, offers solace, friendship, and understanding for those who need it most. With fervor, these activists battle against KOSA, determined to preserve cyberspace as a haven of acceptance and inclusivity.

First reported on TechCrunch