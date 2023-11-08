Defying Parkinson’s: Artistic Triumph and Innovation

Millbury-based artist Michael Wackell does not let Parkinson’s disease define him. Diagnosed over a decade ago, he continues to produce striking watercolor paintings that encapsulate the spirit of New England. The support of his loving family and his unwavering dedication to his craft have allowed Wackell to overcome the challenges posed by his condition while maintaining an exceptional level of artistic skill. Viewers of his evocative landscapes and vibrant coastal scenes are often swept away by the raw emotions and tranquil beauty that his work conveys.

Unyielding Determination to Succeed

After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Wackell faced difficulty in using his dominant hand. However, he did not let this setback hinder his creativity. Instead, he learned to paint using his non-dominant hand with the assistance of a children’s watercolor set. Fascinatingly, his determination to overcome obstacles led him to develop an ambidextrous painting style, showcasing remarkable adaptability. By using both hands, he fuses vibrant colors and intricate details, creating unique and visually captivating masterpieces.

Art Exhibitions and Collaborations

Wackell’s artwork has attracted considerable attention, leading to an exhibition at the Asa Waters Mansion in Millbury and a commission to illustrate a local woman’s children’s book. The exhibition showcases his captivating pieces, displaying whimsical illustrations alongside detailed and thought-provoking works. The artist’s creative approach and unique style have successfully brought the characters and scenes of the children’s book to life, capturing the hearts of both young readers and adults.

Combating Parkinson’s Disease

To manage Parkinson’s, Wackell participates in a daily regimen of medications and a research study conducted by a team of MIT graduates. Alongside these methods, he incorporates alternative therapies such as yoga, acupuncture, and massage to alleviate debilitating symptoms and improve his overall quality of life. The encouraging results highlight the significance of a multidisciplinary approach to help Parkinson’s patients like Wackell.

Innovative Wearable Device

Wackell received an innovative wearable device that stabilizes his tremors, significantly improving his quality of life. Developed by Allison Davanzo and her colleagues at Encora Therapeutics, the wearable device works by actively sensing and counteracting involuntary muscle movements. This groundbreaking technology fosters newfound confidence and independence in users.

Life-Changing Benefits

“My hand becomes steady, my hand opens up as soon as I use this device,” remarks Wackell. The device records the wearer’s tremor waveform and applies it out of phase, effectively neutralizing the tremors. Utilizing advanced technology, this groundbreaking device provides real-time monitoring and counteracting of tremors and is suitable for individuals suffering from neurological disorders causing involuntary shaking, such as Parkinson’s disease and Essential Tremor.

Family Support and Gratitude

Wackell’s loved ones have expressed immense gratitude for witnessing the transformation of his artwork using the device, as it transcends traditional art forms. His artistic journey, a testament to the power of creativity and resilience, continues to inspire and reassure individuals to explore their potential despite challenges.

Future Release of Encora Therapeutics’ Device

By 2025, Encora Therapeutics plans to release their device for Essential Tremor, followed by a market release for Parkinson’s in 2026. Groundbreaking technology from Encora Therapeutics aims to provide relief for patients suffering from these neurological disorders by reducing the severity of tremors. By offering a non-invasive, wearable device, the company intends to improve the quality of life for millions of individuals who struggle with daily tasks such as eating, writing, and dressing.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Michael Wackell adapted to Parkinson’s in his art?

Michael Wackell has adapted to Parkinson’s by learning to paint using his non-dominant hand and developing an ambidextrous painting style. This allows him to create unique and visually captivating masterpieces by fusing vibrant colors and intricate details using both hands.

What methods does Wackell use to manage his Parkinson’s symptoms?

Wackell manages his Parkinson’s symptoms through daily medications, participation in a research study, and alternative therapies such as yoga, acupuncture, and massage. This multidisciplinary approach has been effective in alleviating debilitating symptoms and improving his overall quality of life.

How does the innovative wearable device from Encora Therapeutics work?

The wearable device from Encora Therapeutics works by actively sensing and counteracting involuntary muscle movements caused by tremors. It records the wearer’s tremor waveform and applies it out of phase, effectively neutralizing the tremors. This technology is suitable for individuals with neurological disorders causing involuntary shaking, such as Parkinson’s disease and Essential Tremor.

What are the life-changing benefits of the wearable device?

Using the wearable device, Wackell experiences a steadier hand and improved quality of life. The device offers real-time monitoring and counteracting of tremors, fostering newfound confidence and independence in users.

When does Encora Therapeutics plan to release their device for Essential Tremor and Parkinson’s?

Encora Therapeutics plans to release their device for Essential Tremor by 2025, followed by a market release for Parkinson’s in 2026. Their technology aims to provide relief for patients suffering from these neurological disorders by reducing the severity of tremors and improving the quality of life.

First Reported on: cbsnews.com

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Pixabay; Pexels; Thank you!