Democratic Power in State Legislatures

Democrats are increasingly relying on a lesser-known organization, the States Project, to counter the long-standing Republican dominance in state legislatures. Established in 2017 by ex-New York legislator Daniel Squadron and entrepreneur and prominent Democratic supporter Adam Pritzker, the group significantly contributed financially to state legislative elections in Arizona, Michigan, Maine, Nevada, and Pennsylvania last year, which were all highly competitive. The success of the States Project in these key battleground states has boosted the confidence of Democratic strategists, who believe the organization’s efforts could pave the way for Democratic dominance in future state legislature elections. By focusing on state-level races and providing resources to crucial campaigns, the States Project aims to level the playing field and alter the political landscape in favor of progressive policies nationally.

Addressing Key Issues at the State Level

The involvement of the States Project highlights the Democratic Party’s growing realization of the importance of state legislatures in addressing key issues such as abortion rights, gun control, and voting rights, particularly in the context of Congressional deadlock. Although progressive organizations like Everytown for Gun Safety and Planned Parenthood have started to concentrate more on state-level races, the States Project’s initiatives are exclusively focused on them. This laser-focused approach aims to bolster Democratic control in state legislatures, ensuring that policy-making at the local level aligns with the party’s goals and values. By targeting state-level races, the States Project seeks to create a ripple effect that will ultimately influence national discourse and legislation on these critical issues.

Supporting Progressive Policy Objectives Nationwide

Pennsylvania’s Democratic House Speaker Joanna E. McClinton characterizes the States Project as “distinctive and fulfilling a need,” assisting Democrats in advancing a variety of progressive policy objectives. These encompass increased spending on public education, paid family leave, climate change mitigation, and equal pay initiatives. In order to achieve these goals, the States Project provides resources, expertise, and strategic guidance to Democratic lawmakers, enabling them to effectively promote and implement progressive policies. By fostering collaboration and information sharing among state legislators, the project aims to establish a strong network capable of driving change at the state level and improving the lives of citizens across the country.

Shaping State-level Politics and Communities

In Pennsylvania, the Democrats’ single-seat majority in the House can be partly attributed to the support from the States Project. McClinton stressed that the organization’s efforts during the minority phase were instrumental in enabling Democrats to secure a one-seat majority in the divided legislature. The States Project provided the necessary resources and guidance to help Democratic candidates in competitive districts, ultimately leading to their success in tipping the balance of the Pennsylvania House. Furthermore, this achievement highlights the significance of such organizations’ involvement in shaping state-level politics and addressing the needs of local communities.

Investing in State Legislators to Balance the Political Landscape

The States Project’s primary objective is to focus its extensive resources solely on state legislators, with the intention of addressing the absence of a strong liberal presence in this area. By concentrating its efforts on state legislators, the organization aims to create a more balanced political landscape and encourage progressive policies at the state level. This approach not only acknowledges the critical role that state legislators play in shaping public policy but also seeks to counteract the conservative dominance in many state governments.

Countering the Conservative Influence and Encouraging Bipartisanship

Squadron pointed out that Republicans have been leveraging state legislatures since 1972, with groups like the Heritage Foundation and the American Legislative Exchange Council playing significant roles. These conservative organizations have provided resources, strategic guidance, and support to Republican candidates, bolstering their influence at the state level. As a result, Republicans have gained greater legislative power over the years, shaping policies and leading to a series of political successes.

The ultimate aim of the States Project is to establish a level playing field for Democrats in state legislatures, helping them exercise power more efficiently. By doing so, the project seeks to create a more balanced political environment, ensuring that both major parties have equal opportunities to enact their policies and make an impact on a state level. This approach not only fosters healthy competition between Democrats and Republicans but also encourages collaboration and bipartisan cooperation to address pressing issues facing the nation.

First Reported on: nytimes.com

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Gotta Be Worth It; Pexels; Thank you!