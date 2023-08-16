  • Games, Life, News, Tech

Discover Kahoot! The $1.7 Billion Game-Changer in Interactive Education

Founded in 2012, Kahoot! is an educational platform focused on game-based learning, providing quizzes and other captivating activities. The platform has experienced a surge in popularity among both educators and students, especially during the pandemic, leading to its recent acquisition agreement for $1.7 billion by a consortium of investors led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Kahoot! offers a range of customizable games, enabling teachers to integrate their curriculum and create more interactive classroom experiences. Its user-friendly interface and compatibility with various devices have resulted in widespread adoption in remote and hybrid learning settings.

Kahoot! allows users to create, share, and engage in quiz-style games, transforming classrooms into interactive game shows. Teachers can design their quizzes or adapt existing ones and use Kahoot! in live presentations or assign it for self-paced learning. Students respond to questions on their devices as timers count down, with quicker correct answers earning higher scores. The platform supports active learning by keeping students engaged, promoting collaboration, and encouraging critical thinking. Incorporating Kahoot! into lesson plans can make learning more enjoyable, stimulate a competitive yet healthy atmosphere, and simplify student assessment.

In the past year, Kahoot! has seen a popularity boost, with 8.6 million educators using it globally. Its success is attributed to capturing student engagement in ways that traditional teaching methods might not, especially with its interactive components. Competing platforms include Quizizz, Blooket, Gimkit, Quizlet, Formative, Mentimeter, and Plickers. The competition remains dynamic, with each platform introducing innovative methods to maintain learner interest and enhance educational results. However, Kahoot! perseveres due to its flexibility, adaptability, and dedication to integrating user feedback into its product development.

Educators utilize Kahoot! in numerous ways, such as assessing prior knowledge before introducing new topics, determining how much has been learned during class, or as an icebreaker for students to familiarize themselves with their teachers. Some teachers even encourage students to create their Kahoots for assignments and presentations. This fosters ownership and creativity among students, enabling them to demonstrate their understanding of the material in an engaging, interactive way. Moreover, integrating Kahoot! into classrooms helps create a fun and cooperative learning environment, contributing to better retention and overall educational success for students.

Despite its achievements, critics have raised concerns about Kahoot!’s limitations. One issue is that the platform may not be suitable for teaching skills beyond basic factual recall, and user-created quizzes can sometimes be of inferior quality or contain inappropriate content. However, Kahoot!’s interactive and enticing features continue to attract educators seeking to augment traditional teaching methods. Additionally, Kahoot! enables students to collaborate and engage in friendly competition, establishing an enjoyable learning setting. While it may not be the perfect tool for teaching complex concepts, Kahoot! definitely functions as a valuable and entertaining supplementary resource in the educational domain.

First Reported on: edweek.org

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Linus; Unsplash; Thank you!

Georgia Bartlet

Georgia Bartlet

Georgia Bartlett is a seasoned news writer with a passion for storytelling and a keen eye for details. With a career spanning over a decade, she has lived in New York City where she honed her skills in delivering accurate and captivating news content. Georgia's dedication to journalism shines through her meticulous research and compelling writing style, ensuring that readers stay informed and engaged.

