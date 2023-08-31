Dramatic Shutdown Shakes Dating App Users

Users of the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) have been experiencing a multi-day system shutdown issue causing frustration and disappointment among its users. The app, which caters to serious daters looking for long-term relationships, first experienced downtime on August 27, rendering users unable to view their potential partners. With a worldwide user base of over 10 million registrations, many users in Asia have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the app’s reliability. The unexpected shutdown could potentially damage the app’s reputation and challenge the company’s ability to maintain user trust and loyalty in the competitive online dating market.

Missed Dates and Connections

Some affected users expressed disappointment about missed dates and connections, with one Singapore-based individual annoyed at being forced to drink alone due to the app’s malfunction. Others turned to social media to voice their frustration, sharing stories of previously planned romantic encounters gone awry. In response, the company behind CMB acknowledged the issue and has been working diligently to resolve the problem so that users can reconnect and avoid future inconvenience.

Speculations and Security Concerns

The extended downtime has led to rumors about potential ransomware attacks, data breaches, or even internal sabotage. As a result, concerned users are encouraged to monitor any unusual activity on their accounts and update their passwords to prevent unauthorized access. Meanwhile, the company is working diligently to investigate the cause of this extended downtime and implement necessary measures to prevent any future occurrences.

Need for Transparency and Communication

While some individuals are mainly worried about the impacts on their budding relationships, others criticize the company’s lack of openness and details about the system failure. Users have expressed their concerns on social media platforms, emphasizing the need for more transparency and efficient communication from the company during such outages. In response, the company is working towards addressing these issues and ensuring that more comprehensive information is shared with users during unexpected system disruptions.

About Coffee Meets Bagel

Established in San Francisco in 2011 by siblings Arum, Dawoon, and Soo Kang, Coffee Meets Bagel aims to distinguish itself from other dating platforms by providing carefully selected matches and in-depth profiles. Its unique approach prioritizes quality over quantity, offering users a limited number of potential matches each day, and ensuring more personalized connections. The app strives to foster meaningful relationships between users by inspiring deeper conversations and ultimately leading to long-lasting love connections.

Catering to Long-term Relationships

The app reportedly attracts 90% of its users looking for long-term relationships and thus caters specifically to this demographic by implementing features designed to foster meaningful connections and encourage commitment. This focus is evident in the platform’s algorithm, prioritizing compatibility and shared values over superficial swiping.

The multi-day system shutdown issue faced by Coffee Meets Bagel has left some users disappointed and frustrated. In addressing this issue, the company has been working to resolve the problem and improve communications with its users during unexpected outages. While the extended downtime has raised concerns about potential security threats, the company is diligently investigating the cause and implementing measures to prevent future occurrences. As the app continues to cater to those seeking long-term relationships, ensuring user trust and platform reliability will be critical to its success in the competitive online dating market.

First Reported on: bbc.co.uk

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Pixabay; Pexels; Thank you!