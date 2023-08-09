Ecuador Election Frenzy: Pandemic, Prison Violence, and Job Woes

As the August 20 presidential snap elections draw near, a growing sense of pessimism is enveloping Ecuador. The country is grappling with economic challenges and escalating insecurity, which the presidential candidates have vowed to address. The pandemic has had a severe effect on Ecuador’s economy, with citizens’ primary concern being the surge in violence, especially within the national prison system. The people of Ecuador are urgently seeking a capable leader who can effectively manage these urgent issues and bring stability to the country. Candidates competing for the presidency face immense pressure to offer practical solutions that will appeal to the public, showing their capacity to take resolute measures to fight violence and provide economic support.

In May, outgoing President Guillermo Lasso announced early elections while his legislative body debated the possibility of removing him from office. Lasso had pledged to create two million jobs, but his administration reportedly only produced half a million new positions during his two-year tenure. The general dissatisfaction with Lasso’s job creation record has contributed significantly to the public’s call for early elections. As the legislative body continues to contemplate his removal, it becomes crucial for Lasso to tackle the employment crisis and regain the public’s confidence in his administration.

Leading contenders in the upcoming election have proposed various methods to resolve Ecuador’s financial troubles but have refrained from defining specific job creation targets. Suggested solutions include tax reforms, infrastructure investment, and fostering entrepreneurship to fuel the lagging economy. However, the lack of explicit job creation objectives raises doubts about these measures’ effectiveness in addressing unemployment and underemployment rates in the country.

Violence has surged in the country, mainly within Ecuador’s prison system. Authorities have linked this escalation in aggression to factions competing for control over drug trafficking routes. These factions, often connected to powerful international drug cartels, engage in fierce battles to secure their smuggling channels and establish supremacy. This has resulted in a rapidly deteriorating security situation within the prison system and the country as a whole, placing innocent civilians in danger.

Consequently, all presidential candidates have made security a primary focus in their campaigns. Various proposals on the table include building a maximum-security prison in the Amazon, implementing signal jammers in prisons, supplying better equipment to police and military personnel, and introducing harsher penalties for criminals. These initiatives seek to address the rising concerns among citizens about their safety and welfare. By integrating advanced security measures and allocating necessary resources, all contenders aim to persuade voters that they are best suited to effectively combat crime and improve public safety.

Nonetheless, the scarcity of job opportunities and deteriorating security are causing an increasing number of Ecuadorians to emigrate in search of better prospects. This migration not only affects Ecuador's socio-economic landscape but also puts pressure on the resources of host countries. Tackling the root causes of unemployment and enhancing security within Ecuador are essential to alleviate the ongoing emigration issue and improve the living conditions for its citizens.

First reported on Business Insider

