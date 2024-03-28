Empower Her Ventures funds female-led startups

Empower Her Ventures, a Central Ohio-based investment group known for its female leadership, is set to fund its first two startups. Their mission is to help close the gender financing gap and support women-owned businesses, as currently less than 2% of venture capital goes to women founders, says co-founder Cindi Englefield.

The group is heavily focused on establishing a more balanced startup infrastructure. They’ve chosen two startups, both led by ambitious women entrepreneurs, in the green technology and wellness sectors, fields that align closely with the group’s ethos.

Alongside financial support, Empower Her Ventures offers its portfolio companies valuable mentoring and networking opportunities, helping strengthen the business’s acumen, professional relationships, and access to further resources.

Englefield is optimistic about the group’s potential impact. While women-founded businesses’ present share of venture capital is disappointingly low, she highlights that initiatives such as Empower Her Ventures are a critical step towards a more equitable financial landscape.

The first recipients of this funding are SureImpact and another undisclosed event management solutions company.

Backing female-led startups for economic growth

These ventures stood out from over 267 applicants for their innovative proposals and potential for significant societal impact.

SureImpact, founded by Sheri Chaney Jones, offers a software platform that aims to influence decision-making in government and social enterprise sectors. It provides actionable insights using advanced data analytics, collaboration tools and monitoring of results in important areas like homelessness and mental health.

Both startups will be closely monitored to ensure funding is used effectively and generates desired outcomes. This investment, while significant for these companies, is also expected to drive job creation and local economic development.

Englefield advocates for the broader benefits of supporting women-led businesses, suggesting these ventures often provide faster return on investment. When women entrepreneurs are empowered, they not only drive economic development but also help rectify the representation imbalance in business.

Jones echoes Englefield’s sentiments, adding that female investors involved in this funding benefit from the startups’ success, illustrating how the financial and business acumen gained can positively impact their personal and professional growth.

Jones also stresses the importance of networking in the startup ecosystem and the societal impact of women investing in startups, leading to significant strides towards gender equality in the business world.