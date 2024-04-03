Esteemed pet groomer returns to Barkzone

Esteemed pet grooming expert Jeff Slaughter stages a triumphant return to Barkzone Dog Daycare, Grooming and Boarding after a serious illness prompted him to leave his business, The Muttley Crew.

Barkzone owners, Eric and Dana Simpson, are thrilled to reintegrate him into their team, bringing his veteran knowledge and contribution to pet grooming back with him.

In business news, the Cedar Mill Business Association remains operational despite a difficult year, with plans for its upcoming networking meeting underway. The meeting will host discussions led by a park district spokesperson about the future Levy request slated for voting in May.

For education, Esperanza Spanish School continues to shine with its inventive Spanish and STEAM curriculum. The school offers a vibrant learning environment and a variety of enriching programs such as gardening, music, and art, aiming to captivate students’ intellect and creativity.

The school’s diverse faculty is committed to providing personalized education and nurturing students’ academic and personal growth.

In financial education, a seminar titled ‘Controlling the Cost of College’ is due to take place at the Beaverton City Library on April 20th.

Jeff Slaughter’s triumphant return to Barkzone

The seminar aims to help parents and young adults comprehend and manage the potentially high costs of college, offering insights on scholarships, economical college choices, and understanding financial aid.

For safety promotion, Keller Williams Realty Professionals have planned a shred event on April 20th. The event promotes the secure disposal of documents and will offer complimentary doughnuts and coffee.

Sunset Credit Union earns recognition as one of the top performers among 4,600 participants by a national magazine. CEO Oliver Samuels has applauded the team’s hard work, emphasizing the validity of Sunset’s customer-centric approach.

Lastly, the Cedar Mill Farmers Market reopens on Saturday, May 4, with locals eagerly waiting for its selection of fresh produce, homemade crafts, and artisan foods. The market serves as a unique chance for residents to support small businesses and enjoy weekly entertainment.