Exploring the Factors Driving the Eyewear Market Boom

For industry insiders, stakeholders, and retailers, the incredible growth of the global eyewear market over the past few years is something to pay attention to.

In fact, according to a report from Technavio, the eyewear market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market is seeing the effects of evolving trends: growing concerns over eye health worldwide, celebrity endorsements’ influence, and eyewear popularity boom among fashion enthusiasts on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Because more consumers prioritize style as well as functionality in their eyewear choices, manufacturers are innovating to meet their needs and bringing about a new era of expansion. But what’s driving this boom? And how will all of these different factors affect consumers and the future of eyewear as a whole?

Growing eye health awareness

At the forefront of this surge is the increasing awareness and prioritization of eye health among consumers worldwide. According to research from the World Health Organization, the number of people with deteriorating eye health has been increasing, and at least 1 billion people have near or distant visual impairment around the world. Moreover, a Forbes article notes that in the US alone, more than 60% of the adult population wears eyeglasses, generating nearly $30 billion in revenue in 2022.

Demographic shifts, like aging populations in developed countries, are also partly responsible for the eyewear market’s growth. As populations skew older, so too does the prevalence of age-related eye health issues such as macular degeneration. This has led to a domino effect of driving demand for prescription eyewear and specialized vision correction solutions.

Additionally, public health campaigns and educational initiatives have raised awareness about the importance of proactive measures to preserve vision health. For instance, Prevent Blindness, a leading nonprofit organization for eye health and safety has declared May as Ultraviolet Awareness Month, seeking to educate the public on the negative effects of UV exposure to the eyes and vision. This has led to more people adopting healthy eye practices like wearing sunglasses and undergoing routine eye exams to ensure good ocular health.

Celebrity influence

Celebrities, including actors, musicians, athletes, and influencers, often serve as style icons and trendsetters whose fashion choices are closely followed and emulated by fans around the world. Features that highlight celebrities wearing these pieces greatly boost the popularity and demand for specific brands, styles, and designs among fans and consumers. Brands are acutely aware of this, and a greater number of these brands will collaborate with celebrities to create exclusive collections or endorse existing products in order to leverage their star power to attract consumers and boost sales.

Top retailer Sunglass Hut, known for its range of men’s and women’s sunglasses from brands like Ray-Ban, Prada, and Persol, has worked with icons like Alexa Chung, Sarah Jessica Parker, and, most recently, Chiara Ferragni to develop limited-edition sunglasses. These partnerships are able to accomplish two things: first is that they enhance the brand’s image and credibility, and second, they allow brands to tap into the loyal fan bases of the celebrities involved, resulting in greater brand awareness and engagement.

Fashion trends

With eyewear evolving from a functional necessity to a fashion statement and lifestyle accessory, consumers increasingly view glasses and sunglasses as a means of expressing their personal style. But because fashion trends are so cyclical, silhouettes from past decades can undergo a resurgence. Retro-inspired eyewear designs like mini, rectangular glasses, dubbed Bayonetta glasses, have enjoyed renewed popularity, largely propelled by nostalgia and a desire for vintage aesthetics.

On platforms like Instagram and TikTok, the Bayonetta glasses hashtag has garnered millions of views, and the style has been worn by the likes of Emma Chamberlain, Julia Fox, and Bella Hadid, adding to its popularity. Eyewear trends also bleed into the runway, with luxury fashion house Miu Miu featuring dainty eyewear for its fall/winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

As technology advances and consumer needs continue to evolve, the eyewear market is slated for further expansion and diversification. It doesn’t matter whether it’s for vision correction, fashion expression, or eye protection — eyewear has become an indispensable accessory for millions worldwide. Looking to the future, one thing is certain: the eyewear market will continue to thrive, offering consumers a wide array of options to suit their individual styles and needs.