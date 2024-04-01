Flood survivor builds thriving carpentry business

Patrick Whitehead, survivor of a 1977 flood, transformed his desire for self-sufficiency into a booming carpentry business. Guided by a love for hands on work, he’s made a mark in his industry through meticulous craftsmanship.

Beyond values of sustainability, Patrick’s work speaks volumes about resilience and relentless passion, chiselled from a challenging past. He honed his skills via high school woodworking classes and grasp of YouTube tutorials—practicing diligently to perfect each stroke and cut.

This relentless pursuit turned his hands calloused but filled him with satisfaction. In turning rough cut wood into beautiful art, Patrick’s complex projects started mirroring a proficiency unexpected for his age. His online shared creations—a blend of traditional and contemporary woodworking styles—gained recognition, adding to his confidence.

A devotee to handcrafting authenticity, Patrick refrains from using machinery in his creations, except for a laser tool.

Flood survivor’s journey to carpentry success

He enjoys time-honored techniques handed down generations and takes immense pleasure in painstakingly creating each piece by hand.

The laser tool, purchased in July, has evolved to be integral to Patrick’s craft, etching intricate designs and simultaneously modernizing his creative process. Not only does it help enhance the aesthetics and unique style of every piece, but its precision and efficiency have reformed production, enabling Patrick to cater to a wider clientele and in the process, allowing his business to grow.

This commitment to authenticity sees Patrick blending traditional woodworking with the marvels of modern technology, reinventing boundaries of his craft.

His business, Woodboogers Laser Design, is an artistic venture co-run by his daughter, Mara Tallent. Together they create a wide variety of crafts from elegant wooden designs to striking jewellery pieces—each one awe-inspiring and of superior quality that keeps customers coming back for more.

The incorporation of a laser tool was initially intimidating, but with consistent study and practice, the duo quickly mastered it. They expanded their creative horizons by applying the tool onto varied mediums like wood, metal, and glass.

Patrick’s successful story is a testament to dedication, the value of a hands-on approach, and the strategic use of technology. It serves as an inspiration to all budding entrepreneurs, illustrating how the right mix of passion, strategy, and clever use of technology can turn a hobby into a thriving business.