Germany’s Economy Plummets With Stagflation Looming

Germany’s economy saw a major activity drop, raising concerns about Europe’s largest economy’s stability amidst the pandemic. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for August, which tracks manufacturing and service sector activities, fell to 44.7 from 48.5 in July, the lowest level since the easing of pandemic restrictions in May 2020. A reading below 50 signals an economic contraction. This downturn, driven by weaker demand and supply chain disruptions, indicates that the recovery process is losing momentum, bringing more uncertainty into the region’s economic prospects.

Factors Contributing to the Contraction

Concerns over the Delta variant and labor shortages also contribute to the current situation, further challenging the ability of businesses to maintain growth and solidify their position in a post-pandemic landscape. The survey demonstrated an increasing decline in manufacturing, with output dropping for the fourth consecutive month. The services sector also encountered a reduction in activity after eight months of growth.

The Service Sector and its Role

Cyrus de la Rubia, the chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, believes there is scant hope that the service sector will rescue the German economy, suggesting instead that the sector will join the existing manufacturing recession. This continuous contraction in both sectors could potentially lead Germany towards an economic recession in the near future. Furthermore, the global trade uncertainty and slowdown are significant factors contributing to the negative impact on the German economy.

Industrial Output and the Automotive Sector

Indications of Germany’s economic stagnation include a dip in industrial output in June, primarily due to a significant contraction in the automotive sector. This economic downturn in Germany also affects the other 19 countries in the Eurozone, which face the risk of economic decline in the second quarter. With automobile sales declining globally and ongoing trade tensions, the country’s once-thriving industry has faced considerable challenges.

How Germany’s economy impacts European Partners

As Germany is one of the largest and most influential economies within the European Union, its economic slump is likely to have a ripple effect on its neighboring partners, increasing the need for coordinated policy action to combat potential recession.

Initial Euro Area PMI Reading

The initial euro area PMI reading for August dropped to 47, the lowest since November 2020, as reported by a separate survey from Hamburg Commercial Bank and S&P Global. This decline in the PMI indicates a contraction in the manufacturing sector, as any reading below 50 points towards a contraction. The lowered PMI can be attributed to various factors, including supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Inflation Concerns

Both surveys reveal a worrying increase in inflation in services due to rising wages, potentially causing the European Central Bank to be more cautious in pausing interest rate hikes in its next meeting. This higher inflation in services could lead to a ripple effect, impacting various sectors of the economy and putting additional pressure on consumers.

European Central Bank’s Challenges

As a result, the European Central Bank may need to strike a delicate balance between managing rising inflation and preserving economic growth when determining future monetary policies.

Stagflation and Germany’s Unique Situation

The situation in Germany seems worse than the rest of Europe as “stagflation” – high inflation coupled with slow growth – sets in. De la Rubia indicates that if inflation remains unchecked in the largest economy of the Eurozone, it is a worrisome development for the European Central Bank. This is not only because it poses a challenge to the ECB’s monetary policy, but also because it could exacerbate the already existing economic disparities among EU member states. Moreover, such an economic scenario could put pressure on the euro, further complicating the region’s recovery efforts.

Predictions for the Euro Area Economy

Andrew Kenningham, the chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, anticipates the euro area economy will likely face a recession in the latter half of the year, with Germany predicted to be the most severely affected. This downturn can be attributed to the ongoing global supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and the resurgence of Covid-19 cases. Moreover, tightening monetary policies and potential energy crises also contribute to the bleak outlook for the region during the approaching months.

