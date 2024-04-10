Google launches Vids: a new, AI-powered Video application

Google recently launched a new video application named Vids, as a part of its Workspace suite. The application, equipped with an AI interface, is designed to simplify creating presentations, sharing team updates, and explaining complex concepts.

Vids delivers a user-friendly platform like Google Slides, but in video format. Kristina Behr, VP for product management for Workspace collaboration apps at Google, emphasized the simplicity of the application declaring, “If you can make a slide, you can make a video in Vids.”

Along with providing customized templates and easy switching between formats, the software also enables resources from Google Drive and other platforms for video construction. Users can polish their videos by adding voiceovers or footage, and seamlessly edit clips. Features such as cut, trim, and transition effects help users personalize their video content to a greater extent.

Vids also provides an AI feature named Gemini, offering assistance in developing storyboards, generating scripts, and creating images for videos.

Introducing Vids: Google’s AI-powered video tool

This extensive toolkit promotes collaborative work, enabling users to share their projects with colleagues and invite contributions.

Videos can be exported in MP4 format, but Vids is mainly positioned as a collaborative platform mirroring Google’s team-based ethos. Google is planning on adding mobile support soon, making Vids more accessible to users.

Despite Vids being developed by the same company as YouTube, it serves a different purpose. Vids is a productivity tool for workplaces, not meant for public video sharing. This keeps it separate from the YouTube audience and usage.

Improved features, like transcription services and multi-language support, are planned for Vids to appeal to global users. With a commitment to consider privacy issues and facilitate productive conversations, Google promises a promising future for Vids. As Vids continues to evolve, curiosity grows to see how it integrates further with other Google tools and services.