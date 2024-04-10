Google’s Pixel 9: Hints from new update suggest enhanced features

The recent beta version of Google’s proprietary application has released hints about the upcoming Pixel 9. This update, version 15.14.34.29, suggests an expected unveiling through its revealing codes.

Promising an enhanced user experience, Google Assistant’s setup process uncovers the Pixel 9’s innovative features. Tech enthusiasts worldwide have buzzed about the intriguing details of these exceptional attributes.

Pixel 9 aims to revolutionize mobile technology by presenting revamped interfaces and advanced functionalities eschewing the conventional.

The discovery of two separate code files, one speculated to be an animation file for the Pixel 9, supports the buzz surrounding the forthcoming phone.

Adding to its innovation, Google plans to introduce a secondary AI assistant, “Pixie”.

Decoding Pixel 9’s enhanced features

Designed to support Google Assistant, especially in offline conditions, “Pixie” operates impeccably without internet connectivity.

Rumors suggest that the Pixel 9 will come in three models, all powered by Google’s latest processors. The devices are anticipated to feature upgraded camera systems and even come pre-installed with Android 15.

The Pixel 9 phones are expected to debut in October this year, perfectly aligning with Google’s standard launch schedules. Stay tuned for this much-anticipated release.