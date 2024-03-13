Great Bend to Open $7 Million Ignite Innovation Center

The central area of Great Bend is set to welcome a new entrepreneurship center, named the Ignite Innovation Center, which is valued at $7 million. Led by Economic Development Director, Sara Arnberger, the center’s mission is to foster the development of startups and inspire upcoming entrepreneurs within the region.

The center will offer a range of workshops and mentorship programs, provide office spaces and high-tech facilities, and host networking events. In turn, creating a collaborative work atmosphere. The vision for the center, shared by Arnberger, is to become a significant hub for cultivating innovation within the Great Bend district.

Being awarded a state grant of $4.38 million, Arnberger has initiated a unique project. The grant plays a crucial role in actualizing the vision of the Ignite Innovation Center. Acknowledging this remarkable achievement, Arnberger signified it as a leap in her professional career, expressing gratitude and readiness for the commencement of the project.

The idea for the Ignite Innovation Center was conceived about four years ago, with aims to enhance healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship while also addressing local childcare requirements. Over time, the center’s contributions have led to significant progress in these key sectors, making a substantial impact on the community.

Alongside providing services for startups, the center plans include setting up shared community kitchens, spaces for emerging restaurant businesses, provision of after-hours childcare, healthcare services, workforce support, and venues for community education events.

Arnberger’s strategy for the project is to collaborate with major institutions such as The University of Kansas Health System, Barton Community College, and KansasWorks. The goal is to pool resources, expertise, and investment to meet the financial requirements of the project. Arnberger has faith in this collaboration to exceed expectations and push the project to success.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Innovate Innovation Center is scheduled for September. The center represents a noteworthy stride towards improving services and fostering economic and societal growth within Great Bend while emphasizing community inclusion.