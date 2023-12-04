Growing Backlog Affects Young Immigrants’ Futures

Introduction to the growing backlog of SIJ applications

Advocate organizations have noted a substantial growth in the backlog of mistreated or forsaken young immigrants seeking green cards, with figures more than doubling over the past two years. The recent study carried out by the End SIJS Backlog Coalition and Tulane Law School’s Immigrant Rights Clinic indicates that there are now over 100,000 foreign-born youngsters with “special immigrant juvenile” (SIJ) status, a pathway to legal residency, waiting to get green cards. This number has increased significantly from nearly 45,000 in 2021. This escalation in the backlog highlights the mounting challenges faced by young immigrants trying to navigate the complex and slow-moving immigration system. Experts argue that the growing backlog can have severe consequences on the lives of these vulnerable youths, as delays in obtaining a green card can hinder access to crucial resources such as education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

Problems faced by SIJ applicants

Immigrants below 21 years old who have suffered abuse, abandonment, or neglect from a parent may qualify for SIJ status, enabling them to apply for a green card or lawful permanent residence. However, Laila Hlass, co-director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic at Tulane Law, highlights that the system is not operating as planned. On the contrary, these wait times frequently exacerbate the uncertainty in these vulnerable children’s lives. The lengthy application process and bureaucratic hurdles often present additional challenges for young immigrants seeking stability and security in their lives. As a result, immigration advocates are calling for reforms to streamline the SIJ process and provide prompt relief to the eligible candidates.

Data revealing the extent of the backlog problem

Based on data from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the report reveals that over 107,000 youths from 151 countries are in legal limbo as of March 1 after being granted humanitarian status. This large number of individuals face uncertainty regarding their future in the United States, as their applications for permanent residency remain pending. The situation highlights the need for streamlined processes, as well as increased resources for agencies handling such cases, to help provide stability and support for these young people.

Struggles faced by SIJ grantees without green cards

Although these young individuals have been approved for SIJ status, they have not yet received green cards. This holdup further complicates their lives, as they cannot access federal student aid or healthcare programs and are at risk of deportation. The delay in obtaining their green cards leaves them in a state of limbo, unable to fully move forward in their education or work opportunities in the United States. Additionally, this precarious situation creates immense stress and uncertainty for these youths, who are in constant fear of deportation, hindering their ability to fully integrate into society.

Demands for improvement in the SIJ application process

Immigrant rights organizations are demanding that immigration authorities decide on cases for immigrants applying for this special status within a 180-day time frame. This demand comes in response to concerns about prolonged wait times which can take up to several years, causing undue stress and uncertainty for those seeking safety and stability in a new country. Advocates argue that a more efficient timeline is crucial in ensuring a fair process and providing necessary support for immigrants adjusting to their new lives.

Policy recommendations for Congress

Moreover, they are encouraging Congress to implement the necessary measures to assist these young immigrants in obtaining green cards without lengthy delays. Additionally, advocates are urging lawmakers to streamline the application process and eliminate bureaucratic obstacles that may impede Dreamers’ progress towards legal residency. By doing so, Congress can acknowledge the immense contributions these young immigrants make to American society and help them achieve the stability they deserve.

First Reported on: nbcnews.com

