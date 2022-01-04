Home Inventory Apps to Make Life Easier

Home inventory apps can save you money and help keep you sane. Better still, they can convert a mundane task into a fun adventure.

There are numerous reasons to keep a home inventory. The best home inventory software can help you preserve appropriate documentation of your personal goods. This is helpful for insurance purposes if your home is ever burglarized, damaged, or destroyed.

Remembering your possessions is difficult enough under normal circumstances. However, when disaster comes, it’s critical to know both their number and their value. Nevertheless, making a comprehensive inventory of your belongings may be enough to bring even the most organized among us to tears. The good news is that home inventory apps are coming to the rescue.

Apps for Home Inventory

Unify your inventory even across many homes with a home inventory app. An inventory is critical if you need to file a homeowners or renters insurance claim. In addition, a detailed, current inventory of your possessions with pricing, receipts, serial numbers, barcodes, and images helps speed up the claims procedure. Furthermore, it gives you peace of mind, knowing that it is listed and provable.

Home inventory applications help you keep track of your possessions. Additionally, they help in several other ways.

Stay Organized

A home inventory app helps you keep track of everything you own. No more looking for receipts or warranties. No more buying things you already own because you can’t find them. Perhaps you’re downsizing, moving, or filing an insurance claim. Whatever it is, understanding what you own and its value helps you make informed decisions.

Provide Data for Insurance Claims

An inventory app helps you put a value on each item in your home inventory. Seeing the total value, you can better pick the insurance limitations on your homeowner’s policy. This ensures enough coverage in case of loss. Photos of your items and invoices help speed up the claims process and get reimbursed for their exact value. This data might also assist you to prove losses on your tax return.

Create a Visual Record

Home inventory apps allow you to take images of your property and tag them with information such as the price you paid for them. Photos help you keep track of receipts, warranties, insurance policies, and wills. Choose an app with enough photo storage to fit your demands.

Take the Stress Out of Moving

Moving isn’t just about packing and unpacking. Nor is it merely about remembering where you last saw what you urgently need. A good home inventory program lets you make printable QR labels to put on your moving boxes. Therefore, you can scan them to view a list of their contents.

Five Top Performers

Here are five great home inventory apps to help you get started.

1. Binary Formations

Try it for free, then buy it for $23.99. Available on iOS.

This one is the simplest. Binary Formations allows you to quickly organize your data while keeping it secure. It’s a tool to use to organize information for your insurance plans. You may save information about your homeowners, renters, health, vehicle, and other insurance policies. You can even store your policy documentation in the app.

Use Binary Formations and you can keep track of:

notes on home renovations;

upkeep tasks;

property assessment history; and

valuation and item count.

2. HomeManage

Cost: $39.95. Available for Windows 7, 8 or 10.

This one might be best for estate planning. Records, goods, and assets will be organized with HomeManage. HomeManage has an online barcode lookup option that allows you to examine product information and acquire barcodes for your items. Plan your estate with HomeManage by registering each item and its future recipient.

3. Sortly

Free, but also available in a paid premium version for iOS and Android.

Sortly is a free home inventory app that focuses on arranging and assisting with relocation. You can keep track of everything you possess at home, in storage, and across locations. The software then totals up your possessions for insurance purposes.

You may also document, track, and manage your collections by adding photos and details. Receipts, manuals, contracts, and other critical papers can be photographed. Furthermore, you can create reminders for lent items, warranty expiration dates, and library book return dates.

Moving can be stressful, but the Sortly app decreases stress by providing a step-by-step checklist. Your belongings are organized by location, box, room, or whatever works for you. Additionally, you can make searchable notes and tags, and label boxes with QR codes to scan to discover what’s inside.

4. BluePlum, Home Inventory for Multi-Properties

$24.99 on iOS and desktop.

Blue Plum Home Inventory is an iOS and desktop-only tool for creating and managing multiple property inventories. You can also create custom collections and color-code your tags. In addition, the images can be edited as well as photos and videos.

The app’s Continuity Camera lets you scan a document or take a photo of something nearby. After that, you can instantly add it to your home inventory. Furthermore, you can also back up your inventory data and files to your preferred cloud storage.

5. Nest Egg Home Inventory

$3.99 for iOS.

Keep track of your stuff while having fun with Nest Egg Inventory. It’s simple to add photographs to your inventory. You have the option of up to 10 HD photos per item. This helps with receipts and product information. Similarly, it helps with scanning barcodes for automatic product retrieval. Organizing is more fun when you don’t have to type.

In addition, Nest Egg backs up and emails your inventory items. Furthermore, in order to rapidly discover items for insurance claims, Nest Egg organizes them into categories and sub-categories.

Entering serial numbers and warranty information helps you prepare in case something breaks. Additionally, having manufacturer and seller contact information on the app helps you prepare in case something is lost or damaged.

Buy it once and use it on all your iOS devices: iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.

Keep Accurate Track of Your Possessions

It’s critical to stay current with your home inventory app once you’ve picked it and created a complete database for your assets. When downsizing, remove unused things from the app. Add new things as soon as you buy them. In addition, add the images, receipts, and any other relevant information.

You never know what the future holds. However, you can protect your house and family with a comprehensive home inventory, made easier with an app.