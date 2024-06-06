House passes sanction bill against ICC’s Israeli warrants

On June 4, 2024, the U.S House of Representatives cast a 247-155 vote in favor of a sanction bill opposing the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The support came primarily from Republicans, and included 42 Democrats.

The bill intends to counterbalance the ICC’s command over indictments on international figures, signifying bipartisan support for Israel and disapproval of the ICC’s decision. Analysts see this as a key moment in U.S-Israel relations, indicating a collective resistance against the ICC’s decision.

The sanction bill was sparked by the ICC’s accusations of war crimes against the Israeli leaders in response to a 2023 terrorist incident.

The proposed restrictions might include refusing entry to the U.S, cancelling visas, and imposing financial penalties for those associated with the arrest warrants. Such moves underscore the United States’ backing for Israel but could also strain the country’s relationships with other ICC member states.

Critics believe this legislation might disrupt the workings of international justice and intensify tensions, and its introduction follows the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan’s commitment to prosecute key Israeli and Hamas officials.

Despite garnering support in the House, the Biden administration demonstrated apprehension about the bill, suggesting that there could be alternative ways to adequately protect Israel’s interests.

Meanwhile, Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik fully endorsed the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, applauding it as a means to hold the ICC accountable, and protect Israel and other allies from unjust attacks. Specialist believe this also illustrates the commitment of the United States to defend its partners from unjust prosecutions.

However, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries doubts the bill would be successful in the Senate, predicting it could be “dead on arrival”. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had not commented at the time of reporting.