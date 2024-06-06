House sanctions ICC officials targeting Israel’s leaders

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday, imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) officials pursuing Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes.

The legislation critiques any attempts by the ICC to investigate the pair as both politically motivated and unjustified. The bill proposes to deny US visas to ICC officials involved and freeze their US-based assets.

This move has sparked a global debate. Critics say it undermines the ICC’s purpose – to hold entities accountable for human rights abuses. Meanwhile, supporters highlight the need to protect Israel’s sovereignty and question the ICC’s legitimacy.

The controversial bill garnered 247-155 votes. It mandates President Biden to deny US entry and apply economic sanctions to the implicated Hague officials.

Sanctioning ICC officials targeting Israeli leaders

This response escalates political tensions and presents potential challenges in U.S.-Hague relations.

Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik expressed her support for the bill, labelling the ICC as an illegitimate court. Her criticisms focus on the ICC’s alleged inability to distinguish between a peaceful nation and terrorist groups.

The bill responds to ICC prosecutor Karim Khan’s recent plea for arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict. It’s worth noting neither the U.S. nor Israel are ICC members. Both countries counter that the ICC lacks jurisdiction in their territories.

Officials from the White House have expressed their concerns regarding the rapid attempts to issue arrest warrants. They highlight maintaining solid ties with Israel, a vital ally in the Middle East, and the need for proper investigations before making accusations.

Despite the bill’s approval in the House, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries anticipates stiff opposition in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer notably declined to comment, sparking speculation on his stance regarding the bill.