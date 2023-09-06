How to Create a Podcast When Time is Scarce



Podcasting isn’t a quick activity. On the contrary, podcasting guru Rachel Corbett suggests that you should plan on four to five hours for a 30-40 minute podcast — and that’s just the editing process. It doesn’t even take into account preparing, scripting, recording, marketing, and monetizing a show.

For a full-time podcaster, this is the reality of doing business. For a company or executive looking to toss a podcast “into the mix” of daily activities, it’s a crippling requirement.

Before you give up on the idea, though, here are a few reasons to seriously consider a podcast for your brand …along with some tips to help you create a podcast, even when time is scarce.

Branded Podcasts: What Are They and Why Do You Need One?

Ten years ago, podcasts were a fun side hobby. They covered various topics and functioned as a sort of “underground entertainment” experience.

Now, podcasts are mainstream. They have grown beyond a hobby activity, and many businesses have embraced them. When a corporate entity makes a podcast, it is called a “branded podcast,” which MarketingProfs astutely clarifies functions as the official podcast voice for a business.

The benefits of a branded podcast are legion and include:

Accessibility : Branded podcasts are professional shows that any size company can create.

Affordability : Branded podcasts have a very low barrier to entry.

Profitability : Branded podcasts with reasonably-sized audiences can generate significant income in many different ways .

Awareness : Branded podcasts are a great way to get the word out about marketing initiatives and promotions.

These are powerful marketing advantages, and many companies are trying to get in on the action. The problem is the time commitment required to do so.

4 Ways to Cut Down on Podcast Production Time

Realizing the importance of having a branded podcast in 2023 is one thing. But it doesn’t resolve the issue that likely brought you here in the first place: you don’t have enough time.

If you’re sold on creating a podcast but know your schedule can’t give you the luxury of building a show on your own, here are a few ways you can cut down on that production time.

1. Use a “Do It For You” Solution

Most shows come from a group effort — and as a business leader, it’s essential that you lean on the help of others to bring a show to life. One of the simplest ways to do this is by using a professional third-party service to outsource the entire production process.

PodAllies is a great example of a “done-for-you” solution for a business podcasting. The service provides a stable of professional podcast producers and marketers who can personally work with you to bring your show to life and help you grow it. If you’re truly short on time, using a full-service podcast production company is an effective way to produce a high-quality show with much less time investment.

2. Delegate Specific Tasks to Team Members

If a third-party service solution isn’t an option at the moment, you can still use others to help reduce your personal time commitment. You may not have a team that is specifically trained in podcast production, but there are often members within your staff that have the individual skills required to produce a show.

Harvard Business School (HBS) points out that, to delegate effectively, you need to be specific. Consider your team’s strengths, your podcasting goals, and the steps you need to take to get there. Then assign roles, communicate, and be patient as your team learns to create a killer show.

3. Consolidate Your Tech Stack

To properly delegate tasks, HBS also recommends providing your team with the right resources. For podcasting, this can mean a huge tech stack. There are dozens of applications that help teams create, edit, publish, promote, and monetize a show.

Fortunately, there are time-saving solutions that consolidate these various third-party apps. Some are even designed specifically for podcasting. PodUp is an example of a one-stop podcasting tool that integrates all of the different pieces of podcasting software into a single platform. This can save thousands of dollars per year in expenses. It can also cut down on the time previously spent moving between and integrating your applications.

4. Lean on Systems, Schedules, and Structure

One of the simplest ways to improve your podcasting time is by getting organized. Creating a show should never be a haphazard thing. This is bad business that makes it hard to retain listeners. It also makes production scattered and slow.

Instead, make an effort to be organized. Create a structure for your show that serves as a blueprint to follow for each episode. Schedule each season ahead of time so that you know what’s coming. Codify systems that allow for healthy delegation and collaboration as you create each installment.

Creating a Podcast With Minimal Time Investment

A branded podcast isn’t a fun promotional initiative anymore. It’s an essential part of most brands’ marketing strategies. If you fall in the category of C-suite execs who regularly think, “I need a podcast, but I just don’t have the time,” you need to stop sitting on the fence.

Use the tips above to help you navigate the logistics and cut down on the time-consuming elements of podcast production. Consolidate your tools. Use third-party services. Delegate tasks. Stay organized. That way, you can tap into the brand-building power of a top-notch show without over-investing in the process.