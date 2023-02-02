The majority of people do not like work parties. Mainly because they are not as fun. It is because not everyone is comfortable with their coworkers. However, you can host a great work party and make it appropriate too. All you need to do is plan. Read on to find out more about how to host a respectable work party.

Ask for Suggestions

If you are looking for an answer about how to host a respectable work party – you need to understand that the answer is subjective to your environment. This means that every workplace has different sets of rules and norms.

So, before you host a party at your workplace and an employee or an employer- always ask people for suggestions.

For example, you can ask your coworkers to fill out a survey form for you. Or you can just go around the office and ask people individually. In this way, you will be able to judge the vibe of your workplace. And then, the parameters of the party will be easier to judge.

Be Considerate about the Timing

Now, it’s understandable that everyone comes to the office to get work done. This is why you should choose a time that is feasible for EVERYONE.

For example, if you have employees that have a longer commute – try to wrap up the party early. On top of this, be mindful of the date too. Always plan the party on a day when people do not have a lot of work. Or right after everyone has wrapped up their weekly or monthly agendas.

In this way, you will be considerate of people and their schedules.

Plan a Comfortable Setting

Another important aspect of a workplace party is to keep in mind that it’s not a normal hangout with your buddies. Certain boundaries should be established.

For example, do not choose a decor that looks shady. Or book a venue that does not suit everyone. You can ask people for suggestions and then work around it.

Remember, that you are not looking to create a flirtatious environment. Rather, you want people to have a place where they can interact respectfully and socialize for work-related things.

So, do not go around making bookings at a nightclub. Instead, choose a restaurant or a hotel. It will be more appropriate for this setting.

Plan the Menu

Pizza and beer can work if you’re out with your friends. But, for a work meeting – you need to take the menu a notch higher. For example, serving people proper food.

It will not look good if you run out of food or drink at the party. So, plan according to the number of people invited.

A pro tip would be to always plan for extra 10-20 people. Because sometimes people come up with a plus one. And in some cases, people end up eating more than expected. Therefore, it’s best to be prepared for any situation.

In a normal setting with your friends, it does not count much. But if you’re hosting thinking about how to host a respectable work party – then you need to make sure everything is stocked up.

Keep a Tab on Drinks

You cannot exactly know how much people would drink. Therefore, create a system to keep a tab on the drinks. For example, make vouchers for each guest and hand them to them as they walk in.

In this way, everyone will have designated drinks so that you know how to distribute them.

Similarly, you can also arrange a list with a designated amount of drinks for each table. In this way, you will know how much you will need. However, always keep some extra drinks for emergencies.

On top of this, if you have the budget for it – you can hire waiters that will serve everyone drinks. This will be a good way to keep track of the drinks to make sure you don’t run out of them.

Seating Plan

Yes, you need to have a seating plan to avoid an awkward situation at the party. All you need to do is form a system of how you want people to be seated.

For example, you can arrange one table for each department, etc. Similarly, the division can be done based on rank. So, the seniors can sit at the front and the juniors at the back.

People often wonder how to host a respectable work party. And there is only one answer to that – plan according to your workplace’s vibe.

A pro tip would be to ask people for suggestions so that you don’t miss a beat in your planning.