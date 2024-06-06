Internal NDA debate emerges over Speaker’s post

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is gearing up for its third consecutive term amidst an internal debate around the Speaker’s post. The main players in this debate are the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United), also known as JD(U). The internal discussion is an attempt to pre-empt potential future divisions within the alliance.

Both TDP and JD(U) within the NDA have shown interest in helming the Speaker’s post in the upcoming term. Being in control of this position can result in significant political advantages. Given the potential political implications, the leadership is expected to take this request into serious consideration.

The Speaker’s post is paramount owing to its role in the application and interpretation of the anti-defection law. The Speaker holds the power to dictate the timing and rulings on defection cases, leading to substantial influence within the parliament.

Internal NDA contention for Speaker’s position

The position, thus, allows control over legislative proceedings and the opportunity to guide political discourse in desired directions.

TDP’s leader, N Chandrababu Naidu, and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar have been reportedly persuading other BJP allies concerning the Speaker’s post. It remains undecided yet whether this issue will be formally brought up in the imminent NDA meeting in New Delhi.

Last year, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was granted an opportunity by the Supreme Court to decide on anti-defection proceedings against several Legislative Assembly members. The decisions taken by the Speaker can significantly impact the political landscape and transparency in these matters is vital to ensure the integrity of the parliamentary process.

Traditionally, the ruling party has held the Speaker’s post, with the Deputy Speaker’s post given to an opposition party member. However, in the 17th Lok Sabha, no Deputy Speaker was elected. This departure from tradition continues to invite various speculation and discourse.

In other news, Shiv Sena’s candidate, Ravindra Waikar has secured a slim victory of 48 votes in the disputed Mumbai North West district after a postal ballot recount. This tale of turn around serves as a reminder of the unpredictability and continuous evolution of the country’s political landscape.