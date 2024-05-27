iOS 18 to introduce notable home screen customization

Apple’s next-generation iOS 18 is poised to change user interaction by offering unprecedented customization for the iPhone home screen. Users are set to enjoy more flexibility in creating a home screen that matches their style and app preferences. New categories in the app library will offer improved organization, along with enhanced privacy and security features.

With app icon personalization now a core feature, users can change the color and design of their app icons, leading to a more distinctive home screen layout. The update will offer new methods of categorizing apps based on color, increasing usability and interaction with the system.

Moving away from previous makeshift solutions to customize app icons, the upgrade will officially support such customization, a significant shift in how users can tailor their devices’ appearance.

Advancing home screen personalization in iOS 18

What remains to be seen is whether this customization extends to full image changes or just recoloring, keeping the original symbol intact.

Despite lacking official confirmation about whether these changes apply to all icons, or if users will have to pay for this feature, expectations are high for further clarification from Apple. Meanwhile, users eagerly await the unveiling of iOS 18 at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on 10th June.

iOS 18 is tipped to be a game-changer featuring significant refinements in its interface, back-end performance, and functionalities. The tech community is rife with speculation and purported leaks about these updates, increasing the excitement around the release.

Post-WWDC, Apple traditionally makes the iOS 18 beta version available to developers for a hands-on experience of the new features. The final version is due later this year, with the update setting the tone for one of the most exciting events in the tech industry for 2022.

The upcoming updates are expected to spotlight artificial intelligence functionalities and anticipated customization features. This launch is sure to shake up the iOS interface, allowing users to personalize their home screens according to their preferences, pushing the limits of what a smartphone can do.