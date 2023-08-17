Liberia Celebrates 20 Years of Peace and Resilience

This August, Liberia commemorates the 20th anniversary of peace following a disastrous civil war and a victorious shift toward democracy. Sparking a significant transformation, Liberia has progressed from a state of instability to becoming one of West Africa’s most peaceful nations, experiencing considerable socioeconomic growth.

The unwavering resilience of the Liberian people and the undeterred support from international partners have played a crucial role in rebuilding the country. While challenges in securing peace and sustainable development persist, Liberia’s journey thus far has been a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of unity and determination.

Overcoming Barriers: Resilience amid pandemics and economic hardship

Despite confronting obstacles such as the Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Liberians have demonstrated exceptional determination in addressing increasing inflation, grassroots leadership, and efforts to reduce infant mortality rates. Nevertheless, the nation continues to struggle with high poverty levels, gender and income disparities, and an estimated 57% of school-aged children not attending school.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has further exacerbated economic difficulties by increasing commodity prices. Despite these challenges, Liberia is forging ahead, with local communities and international organizations united in their efforts to tackle these issues and enhance the quality of life for those affected. Initiatives centered on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment are ongoing, reflecting the unwavering spirit and resilience of the Liberian people in their pursuit of a brighter future.

A Data-Driven Approach: Empowering local communities and promoting sustainable growth

For Liberia to achieve long-lasting, sustainable growth, strategic planning is crucial. The UN Country Team, government partners, and other stakeholders stress the importance of data-driven decision-making and empowering local communities.

To realize this goal, they emphasize collecting and analyzing accurate, up-to-date information to pinpoint areas where interventions can have the most significant effect. They also collaborate closely with local leaders to create targeted programs and initiatives catering to each community’s specific needs and challenges.

The Power of Information: Conducting a national census and comprehensive development study

Recently, the team supported the first national census in 14 years, a vital step in gathering crucial information to inform policy formulation and development planning. The UN Development Programme, in partnership with other organizations, is conducting an upcoming study on the “drivers of inclusive and sustainable development,” which will serve as a roadmap for Liberia’s journey toward the 2030 agenda.

This extensive study seeks to identify critical investment and policy intervention areas that can accelerate inclusive growth and lower poverty levels in the country. By adopting a multidisciplinary approach, the study will offer valuable insights and recommendations to bolster Liberia’s endeavors to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Investing in Youth: Fostering community-driven and youth-focused programs

With 79% of the population comprising youths, the UN Country Team is dedicated to supporting community-driven and youth-focused initiatives. Programs such as “Youth Rising” and “Youth at Risk” address youth unemployment and vulnerability by providing vocational education and tangible job opportunities in the agriculture, construction, timber, and mining sectors.

These initiatives aim to equip the younger generation with indispensable skills and knowledge to obtain stable employment and contribute to their country’s economic growth. By investing in the potential of young individuals, the UN Country Team and local communities are making significant strides toward a more stable and prosperous future.

Rural Revitalization: Boosting local economies and promoting social unity

These efforts are enhancing local rural economies, reinforcing social cohesion, and preventing the large-scale migration of young individuals to urban areas where job opportunities are often scarce.

By rejuvenating rural communities, these initiatives foster a new generation of young entrepreneurs eager to capitalize on their local resources’ potential. This approach diversifies the economy and enables these individuals to spur innovation and development within their regions, ultimately reducing dependence on urban areas for growth.

Leveraging Demographic Advantage: Driving innovation and economic growth

Capitalizing on its demographic advantage, Liberia can continue to advance toward a brighter and more sustainable future. Possessing a relatively young population, the country has the potential to cultivate a dynamic workforce that can propel innovation and economic growth.

The government and private sector must invest in education and skill development programs and generate employment opportunities that enable young individuals to contribute effectively to Liberia’s prosperity. By fostering a supportive environment and promoting targeted initiatives, Liberia’s extraordinary journey of transformation and growth can continue to shine as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of unity and determination.

First Reported on: un.org

