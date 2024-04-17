House impeachment managers will submit impeachment documents against Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, to the Senate on Tuesday.

This event is anticipated to conclude by April 16, 2024.

Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to face serious allegations suggesting misconduct while in office, these charges have been painstakingly compiled by the House impeachment managers.

House Republicans have criticized Mayorkas for his role in Senate’s bipartisan bill negotiations to alter administrative border policies.

Despite these criticisms, Democrats argue that Mayorkas has been navigating a complex crisis with diligence and care, making necessarily difficult decisions.

The impeachment proceedings against a Cabinet secretary are exceedingly rare.

However, political insiders do not expect an eventual conviction or removal of the Homeland Security Secretary.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is anticipated to suggest a dismissal or tabling of these charges.

Meanwhile, Mayorkas continues to maintain his innocence amid the impeachment proceedings, insisting he’s been unjustly targeted based on partisan motives.

As the process unfolds, there’s an undercurrent of tension rippling through Capitol Hill, a manifestation of the deep-seated partisan divide.

The impeachment of a high-ranking official like the Homeland Security Secretary is a significant event in American politics, the repercussions of which would echo in the annals of history.

As the Secretary awaits the Senate’s verdict, he continues performing his duties, showing commitment to his oath of service. Regardless of the outcome, the proceedings will likely serve as a reminder of the importance of conducting public affairs with transparency, accountability, and integrity.

House Speaker Mike Johnson advocated for a public trial and criticized the handling of the crisis at the southern border. He argues for transparency in the trial proceedings to uphold democratic process and prevent undue influence.

Political strategy is intended to put focus on the perceived weaknesses of the Biden administration and to leverage possible advantages for the GOP in the upcoming elections.

However, the effectiveness of these tactics remains uncertain, as public sentiment is unpredictable.

Once the impeachment articles are submitted to the Senate, the trial procedures will begin with the reading of charges against Mayorkas. All 100 senators are due to be sworn in as jurors for the trial the following day.

On the opening day of the trial, the theories of both defense and prosecution will be presented, setting the stage for the evidence to be heard.

Closing arguments will come next, where each side will summarize their respective positions and try to persuade the jury.

Mayorkas impeachment: Senate submission process

This is the last stage before the Senators, acting in their capacity as jurors, deliberate on the case.

Once deliberations are complete, the Senators will vote on whether or not Mayorkas is guilty of the charges. In cases of impeachment, a two-thirds majority is needed for a conviction.

If Mayorkas is found guilty, the Senate will then decide on the appropriate penalty. Under the U.S. Constitution, penalties can range from removal from office to disqualification from holding future public office.

Most impeachment managers chosen by Johnson are from the House Homeland Security Committee, including individuals such as Mark Green and Georgia’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the sponsor of the impeachment resolution.

By integrating the legal and security expertise, Johnson seems to be building a comprehensive and balanced team in presenting the impeachment charges.