Merger of Capital One, Discover Could Hike Credit Card Rates

A proposed merger between Capital One and Discover, America’s leading credit card providers, is raising concerns over potentially higher credit card interest rates. The merger, which still requires approval from financial governing bodies and the U.S. Department of Justice, could significantly alter the credit card industry’s competitive landscape.

With the merger could come changes in credit card programs, rewards, and fees. The biggest concern for many, however, is the potential increase in interest rates, a daunting prospect for those already grappling with debt. Centralization of sensitive client data also presents a potential risk.

Capital One is known for catering to customers with lower credit scores, often charging higher interest rates than Discover. As noted by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Capital One’s interest rate peaked at 31.74% in July 2023, considerably higher than Discover’s 27.74% rate. Both, though, offer a variety of benefits and rewards to attract and retain cardholders.

Consider a customer with an excellent credit score of over 720. With Discover, they would be looking at interest rates around 23%, while Capital One offers rates of around 26%, a notable annual difference when dealing with debt in the thousands.

If the merger passes, Capital One may choose to raise Discover’s interest rates to match its own in a process known as “forward repricing”. The change would only apply to future transactions, with current balances remaining unaffected.

The merged entity would become the largest credit card issuer in the U.S., managing $250 billion in balances, thus outpacing current market leader JPMorgan Chase by about 23%. Monitoring these changes will be crucial for Discover Card clients to understand how they might impact their financial landscape.

Between 2019 and 2023, Capital One and Discover primarily targeted middle-income clients who generate credit card interest. Their focus on this near-prime credit population segment reflects an effective strategy in addressing needs of a demographic often overlooked by other financial institutions.