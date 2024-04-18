Microsoft’s Copilot feature surprises during Edge update

Microsoft’s new Copilot feature has caught the attention of administrators during Edge updates on various Windows systems. The feature, designed to provide proactive suggestions to users, aims to enhance the capability of the Edge browser by intelligently predicting a user’s next action, thus providing a seamless browsing experience.

In recent Edge browser updates, an unexpected package named ‘Microsoft chat provider for Copilot in Windows’ has been installed on some devices. While users did not manually download this, it has automatically been included in the Edge updates, leading to the appearance of the Microsoft Copilot app in the device’s Settings menu. However, Microsoft clarifies that this app isn’t a separate installation but a byproduct of the Edge browser updates.

The tech giant is ensuring its users that the presence of the Copilot app does not imply any data sharing or collection. Nor does it trigger any code executions or processes.

Unveiling Edge’s proactive Copilot feature

It is designed solely to provide supplemental assistance and not to perform any tasks without the user’s express initiation. Microsoft firmly upholds user privacy and data integrity in all its applications and services.

However, users may come across this package on their devices even without the intention of using Windows Copilot. Primarily, it is a preparatory step by Microsoft for a potential future activation of Windows Copilot on certain Windows devices, but will not be apparent on all devices. The activation of Windows Copilot is not inevitable, but rather depends on future updates or administrative settings.

Microsoft intends to remove the ‘chat provider for Copilot in Windows’ component in a future Edge update, primarily from devices where the Copilot feature is not expected to be enabled or installed, especially on many Windows Server devices.

Along with this, a small group of Insiders is trialing new ways to help users discover standout apps on the Microsoft Store on the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3495. A significant feature currently under review is a new layout that aims to bring into the spotlight the wide array of applications available in the Microsoft Store. This trial is currently ongoing in the Beta Channel and aims to provide insights towards enhancing overall user experiences.