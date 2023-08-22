Mivie Certification Transforms DEI & Social Impact

On August 10, 2023, Mivie introduced the first-ever standard social impact measurement certification for businesses in the United States. Mivie’s, an acronym for Marginalized Impact Value Indicator for Equity, certification is designed to help organizations enhance their diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), corporate social responsibility, and supply chain diversity policies. Mivie was established by Tom Fernandez, President/CEO of Elevar Design, in response to the insufficient social impact commitments by companies following George Floyd’s death. The Mivie certification conducts a thorough analysis of a company’s social impact initiatives, providing recommendations for improvement. Acquiring this certification demonstrates a company’s commitment to fostering a more equitable workplace and promoting positive change in their community.

Fernandez observed that many companies initially pledged to boost their social impact initiatives but gradually reneged on these promises. He believes that a universal certification standard is necessary to hold businesses accountable for their social impact. Mivie stands apart from other assessment tools by evaluating more than just internal HR practices and policies, which Fernandez deems insufficient for generating meaningful social impact. Additionally, Fernandez contends that implementing a universal certification standard will encourage companies to consistently engage in socially responsible practices and maintain their social impact commitments. Mivie’s broader focus on factors such as environmental sustainability and community engagement allows for a more holistic assessment of a company’s overall societal contributions, promoting lasting positive change.

Mivie assesses organizations based on nine primary pillars, including recruitment, training, pay equity, purchasing, procurement, and community and environmental impact. These pillars create a comprehensive framework for evaluating a company’s dedication to equality and fairness throughout its operations. By examining these critical aspects, Mivie can pinpoint areas for improvement and assist organizations in devising effective strategies to enhance inclusivity and sustainability.

Eric Kearney, a longtime friend and colleague of Fernandez, is Co-Chair of Mivie’s Advisory Board. Kearney, a State Senator and current president/CEO of the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce, states that Mivie’s objective is to provide businesses of all sizes with the tools needed to comprehend and improve their social impact, resulting in long-lasting, positive change. Kearney believes that Mivie’s groundbreaking platform will enable companies to better address social issues and create strategies that cultivate a more inclusive and equitable environment. By utilizing these tools, businesses can improve their corporate social responsibility initiatives and contribute to the overall well-being of communities and society in general.

Kearney also highlights that the development of this standard assessment tool tackles the problem of companies losing sight of intentional efforts due to a lack of guiding measurement standards. With this new assessment tool available, companies can now effectively monitor and refine their intentional efforts, ensuring that sustainability and social impact goals are consistently met. This innovative implementation allows organizations to maintain a clear vision and direction while adhering to the values that make them socially and environmentally responsible.

The certification process involves three steps: completing a nine-part online survey, having Mivie evaluators review and score the responses, and consulting with the organization’s Mivie representative to discuss the results and specific suggestions for improvement. Certifications are valid for two years, after which organizations can undergo the certification process again to guarantee ongoing enhancements in their systems and procedures. This encourages a commitment to upholding high standards and evolving with the ever-changing landscape of their respective industries.

Mivie’s primary objective is to support businesses in better understanding and strengthening their impact on underrepresented and underserved communities through a comprehensive certification process. The Mivie certification equips organizations to promote inclusivity and amplify their social impact by implementing data-driven strategies tailored to diverse demographics. In addition to fostering a positive public image and ethical brand reputation, companies that undergo this certification will possess the necessary tools and insights to effectively engage with these communities, ultimately driving positive change and promoting sustainable growth.

This approach promotes change, accountability, continuous learning, empowerment, and appreciation of culture. By nurturing these principles, organizations can create an environment that encourages innovation, growth, and enduring success. Emphasizing these values not only enriches individual employees’ experiences but also allows the organization to adapt and prosper in a constantly evolving business landscape.

FAQ

What is Mivie certification?

Mivie certification is the first-ever standard social impact measurement certification for businesses in the United States. The certification evaluates an organization’s commitment to enhancing their diversity, equity, inclusion, corporate social responsibility, and supply chain diversity policies. It offers a comprehensive assessment, providing organizations with recommendations for improvement and demonstrating their commitment to fostering a more equitable and inclusive workplace and promoting positive change in their community.

What factors does Mivie certification assess?

Mivie certification evaluates organizations based on nine primary pillars: recruitment, training, pay equity, purchasing, procurement, and community and environmental impact. These pillars create a comprehensive framework for examining a company’s dedication to equality and fairness throughout its operations.

What is the certification process for Mivie?

The Mivie certification process involves three steps: completing a nine-part online survey, having Mivie evaluators review and score the responses, and consulting with the organization’s Mivie representative to discuss the results and specific suggestions for improvement. Certifications are valid for two years, after which organizations can undergo the certification process again to guarantee ongoing enhancements in their systems and procedures.

How does the certification benefit businesses?

Mivie certification supports businesses in better understanding and strengthening their impact on underrepresented and underserved communities through a comprehensive process. The certification equips organizations with the tools and insights to effectively engage with diverse communities, promoting inclusivity and amplifying their social impact. As a result, certified companies can improve their corporate social responsibility initiatives and contribute to the overall well-being of communities and society in general, fostering a positive public image and ethical brand reputation.

What does Mivie aim to achieve?

Mivie’s primary objective is to hold businesses accountable for their social impact and ensure their ongoing commitment to socially responsible practices. By offering a universal certification standard, Mivie encourages companies to consistently engage in practices that create positive change, ultimately resulting in long-lasting, meaningful social impact. This approach aims to promote change, accountability, continuous learning, empowerment, and appreciation of culture, leading to innovation, growth, and enduring success for organizations.

First Reported on: benzinga.com